According to reports, Jose Mourinho has made three ‘requests’ for signings and wants five exits to replace Alvaro Arbeloa at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have been a shambles on and off the field this campaign, and it has emerged that club president Florentino Perez wants Mourinho to restore order ahead of next season.

Current head coach Arbeloa has struggled since replacing Xabi Alonso at the start of this year and it looks increasingly inevitable that he will leave Real Madrid at the end of this season.

Like Alonso, Arbeloa has failed to maintain control of the Real Madrid dressing room, which has been made clear by the reported ‘fight’ between Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni this week.

Real Madrid have suffered back-to-back seasons without winning a major trophy, and Mourinho arguably has a better chance than most of demanding respect from their players with his immense experience.

READ: The six hardest manager jobs in world football as Real Madrid dressing room explodes



On Friday afternoon, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Real Madrid are stepping up their interest in Mourinho.

Romano said on X: “Real Madrid have started José Mourinho operation with direct contacts now taking place.

“Benfica want Mou to stay at all costs but aware of Real talks ongoing; it depends on Madrid.

“Up to Florentino Pérez: he will decide if Mourinho returns or not.”

And our colleagues at TEAMtalk are reporting that Mourinho has held ‘conversations’ about Kylian Mbappe with Real Madrid and has made a ‘demand’.

READ MORE: Real Madrid: Arbeloa says one culprit has ‘betrayed’ club after Valverde, Tchouameni fight



Jose Mourinho ‘requests’ Real Madrid rebuild

A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Mourinho has already made it clear who he does and doesn’t want at Real Madrid, with his ‘first task’ to ‘clear out five players’ as part of a ‘dramatic move’.

According to the report, Mourinho’s ‘top priority’ is to ‘clean up the atmosphere’ and the club will ‘facilitate’ Valverde’s exit, while he also wants Fran Garcia, Dani Ceballos, Brahim Diaz and Raul Asencio to leave.

Regarding incomings, Mourinho has ‘requested’ three signings, with Spurs star Cristian Romero said to be his ‘top wish’ along with a centre-midfielder and right winger.

The report adds: ‘Real Madrid has received a list of top candidates including names like Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister, and the big surprise, Sandro Tonali. Mourinho wants to rebuild the team’s midfield with a creative player who can control the ball and increase the tempo after every defensive recovery in their own half.

‘The coach’s third request is for a dynamic right winger who can balance the team’s offensive weight and dominate space with pure speed. With Mastantuono’s loan departure and Brahim’s likely absence, Real Madrid are considering names like Iliman Ndiaye, Maghnes Akliouche, and Karim Adeyemi.’

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