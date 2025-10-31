According to reports, Real Madrid have ‘made a move’ to hijack Liverpool in the race to sign Crystal Palace and England star Marc Guehi.

Guehi was among Liverpool’s top targets in the summer as they were keen to strengthen their defence.

This was understandable as Guehi has emerged as one of the best centre-backs in Europe, while Liverpool are short of options in this department.

Liverpool need to acquire a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk, while Ibrahima Konate’s long-term future is in doubt as he has entered the final year of his contract.

Guehi is also one of the most valuable footballers who is due to become a free agent in 2026, though Liverpool tried to agree a cut-price deal with Crystal Palace in the summer.

Unfortunately for Liverpool, they were punished for wasting time in their pursuit of Guehi as they missed out on the England international in the summer.

The Reds reached an agreement with Crystal Palace on deadline day over a deal worth £35m, though the London outfit decided to pull the plug as they failed to land a suitable replacement.

This leaves Guehi on the market ahead of January, though Liverpool face competition from clubs across Europe. Clubs abroad can reach a pre-contract agreement with the centre-back in the winter transfer window.

Real Madrid are among those linked with Guehi and a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims they have ‘made a move’ for the Palace standout, who is their ‘top target’.

The report claims:

‘Real Madrid is confident that the absence of a transfer fee will increase its chances against rivals with greater financial muscle. In turn, Guehi’s ambition to join the Bernabéu could work in its favour. ‘Reportedly, the Englishman has told those close to him that he wants a change of scenery and is aiming for a move to an elite club like Real Madrid.’

Despite this, a respected account on X with a ‘team of five elite reporters’ has claimed that Guehi still has his ‘heart set’ on joining Liverpool next year.

The same outlet claimed Liverpool also have their eye on Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and AFC Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo, while they face losing Alexis Mac Allister.

They tweeted: ‘Exclusive: @LFC news. Real Madrid to bid for Alexis Mac Allister in January. Liverpool want to sign 2 elite midfielders.

‘Marc Guéhi ❤️ set on @LFC. Liverpool believe Adam Wharton wants to join them

‘Antoine Semenyo bid will be submitted by @LFC. All above is expected to happen in the next 2 windows.’