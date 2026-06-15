Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho wants to bring Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade to Estadio Bernabeu in a swap deal, according to a report, but it is a fanciful idea and is unlikely to come to fruition.

Mourinho is back at Madrid as the manager for the second time in his career, and the Portuguese has already made four new signings.

Madrid have signed left-back Marc Cucurella from Chelsea in a £52million deal.

Ibrahima Konate is also joining Madrid as a free agent after leaving Liverpool.

Bernardo Silva will play for Madrid next season, too, after the Portuguese star turned down the chance to join Barcelona or Atletico Madrid on a free transfer after leaving Manchester City.

Real Madrid have a deal in place with Inter Milan for Denzel Dumfries, too, and it has now emerged that Mourinho wants Los Blancos to sign a striker.

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According to Ignacio Sanchez, Mourinho wants Madrid to sign Dusan Vlahovic in the summer transfer window.

Vlahovic is out of contract at Juventus at the end of the month, but the Italian club are trying to convince the Serbia international striker to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Sanchez, who has 21,600 followers on X, has also claimed that should Madrid fail to sign Vlahovic, then Mourinho would like Los Blancos to raid Newcastle for Germany international striker Woltemade in a swap deal.

Woltemade joined Newcastle from VfB Stuttgart in the summer of 2025 for a club-record fee of a total of £69million, as reported by BBC Sport at the time.

The 24-year-old, who is under contract at Newcastle until 2031, scored 12 goals and gave five assists in 54 matches in all competitions last season.

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Jose Mourinho wants Newcastle striker Nick Woltemade at Real Madrid

Sanchez posted on X at 12:31pm on June 15: “Exclusive Information

“Jose Mourinho remains determined to sign a forward with a high-level box poacher profile.

“He has asked the Board to make an effort for Vlahovic and has put another name on the table: Nick Woltemade.

“The German wants to leave Newcastle and the Portuguese has proposed to the Club to offer a swap with a prominent player from the squad.”

Why Nick Woltemade to Real Madrid is very unlikely

Kylian Mbappe was the first-choice striker for Madrid last season, and that is unlikely to change in the 2026/27 campaign under Mourinho.

One could argue Mbappe is not a traditional ‘in-the-box’ striker and prefers to start on the left before drifting centrally.

Even if Mourinho decides to use Mbappe on the left and move Brazil international winger Vinicius Junior to the right, the Portuguese boss will have Endrick to use as a centre-forward.

Endrick will be part of the Madrid set-up next season after spending the second half of the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Lyon.

Madrid have invested heavily in Endrick, and it is hard to see Los Blancos president Florentino Perez not making sure that the Brazil international striker plays a prominent role in the team next season.

Woltemade is a very good striker and would give presence to the Madrid team, but he is not a player who will help Madrid win LaLiga and/or the Champions League next season – which is Los Blancos’ main objective.

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