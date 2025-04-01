Enzo Fernandez talks with Real Madrid revealed as 70% price plummet expected at Chelsea

Intermediaries have reportedly been speaking to both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid about a move for Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez, whose price is said to have dropped dramatically.

Fernandez was signed by Chelsea for almost £107million in January 2023. He became the club’s most expensive player, and has had to live up to that tag.

He has certainly acquitted himself with the Blues, particularly this season, when the midfielder has five goals and nine assists in all competitions.

But there have been reports at times suggesting a Real Madrid move could be on the cards. Of late, TBRFootball have added fuel to that fire, stating intermediaries have been speaking to both Real and their rivals Atletico Madrid about a move for Fernandez.

These intermediaries seemingly feel a deal to move the midfielder on to one of the Spanish giants from Chelsea is possible, but the Blues ‘have no plans’ to part ways with him and have not discussed a summer move.

If a move was to happen, it’s believed going to Atletico is more likely, while the midfielder himself might find Real a more attractive prospect.

And while Chelsea are said not to want to lose their expensive asset, a separate report states otherwise.

Indeed, a Spanish outlet has suggested they are ready to listen to offers of €40million (£33.5m) for Fernandez as a result of ‘poor performances’.

It’s said they are willing to take a mammoth loss on their original investment of nearly £107million. If the quoted figure was to be accurate, Fernandez’s price tag would have dropped around 70 per cent in just over two years.

For such an expensive player originally, who has a contract until 2032, and is having his best season in terms of production at Chelsea, there is almost no way that’s true.

It would be crazy to assume the Blues would accept so little for a player they can clearly get more out of, either on the pitch, or in terms of funds.

