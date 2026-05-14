Manchester United will face competition from two illustrious clubs to sign Federico Valverde from Real Madrid this summer, according to a report.

Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni were fined €500,000 (£433k) each recently after fighting in training on two consecutive days. Their second bust-up resulted in Valverde being taken to hospital for stitches after hitting his head on a table.

Reports state that the Real Madrid dressing room has largely sided with Tchouameni, with Valverde accused of starting their second row.

There is now growing speculation Valverde will be sold by Madrid in the summer.

As per Spanish newspaper AS, the all-action midfielder still hopes to stay at the Bernabeu and win back the club’s supporters, but that has not stopped other clubs from making approaches.

Paris Saint-Germain see it as ‘a good time to make their move’ and have made a ‘call’ to ‘knock on Valverde’s door’.

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PSG contacted Valverde’s camp in a previous transfer window and have reignited their interest after learning Madrid could sanction the Uruguayan’s sale.

Manchester City have ‘approached’ Valverde, too. City, like PSG, hold long-standing interest in the 27-year-old and are growing increasingly confident about a possible deal.

The report adds that PSG and City will open official talks for Valverde if Madrid rip up his ‘non-transferable’ tag.

News of PSG and City’s interest in the world-class star will put Man Utd on alert. The Mirror reported on Tuesday that United are ‘planning a stunning transfer raid’ to bring him to the Premier League.

Some in the Madrid dressing room ‘want Valverde sold’, and United ‘could look to take advantage’.

Man Utd switch from Tchouameni to Valverde pursuit

The Red Devils previously made an approach for Tchouameni, having identified him as an elite replacement for Casemiro.

But United have seemingly turned their attention to Valverde as Madrid want to keep Tchouameni.

The report from AS states that Los Blancos will hold out for €100-120million (£87-104m) before selling Valverde, who has been at the club since 2016.

Valverde has justified such a big price tag with his phenomenal performances for Madrid in both LaLiga and the Champions League, as he can be a game-changer in the biggest matches.

Although, fans of United, City and PSG may be concerned about his impact on their respective dressing rooms, should any move take place.

Valverde has proven himself to be a bad influence in recent weeks, contributing to the absolute chaos Alvaro Arbeloa has overseen.

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