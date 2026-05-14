Real Madrid will try to kickstart their second Jose Mourinho era with the sensational signing of Rodri, a report has claimed, but Manchester City have a plan to keep the midfielder.

Rodri has been linked with a blockbuster move to Real Madrid for several years. They first set their sights on Rodri in the summer of 2024 after he enjoyed an incredible campaign in which he won the Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup with City, while also playing a key role in Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph.

Rodri lost just one game all season for club and country, which saw him win the Ballon d’Or ahead of Vinicius Junior – sparking a tantrum from both the Brazilian and Madrid, who refused to attend the event.

Rodri ruptured his ACL in September 2024, which saw links with Madrid go cold. However, speculation has reignited now that the Spain star is back fit.

According to the latest reports emerging in the Spanish press, Rodri is the ‘first signing Mourinho wants’ in his second spell at the Bernabeu.

Mourinho sees Rodri as the signing needed to ‘restore tactical balance’ to Madrid’s midfield. The 29-year-old is viewed as the new ‘cornerstone’ who can ‘rebuild a team lacking direction following the departures of legends’, most notably midfield duo Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

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Rodri ‘has not ruled out’ a stunning transfer to the Spanish capital, giving Mourinho hope.

There are big differences in Rodri’s apparent valuation. Some reports expect him to cost an eye-watering €100million (£87m), but others suggest he is on the market for €50-60m (£43-52m) due to his long recovery from injury and contract, which expires in June 2027.

It was claimed on May 7 that Madrid could reinvigorate Mourinho’s squad with the signings of Rodri, Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Nico Paz (Como) and Victor Munoz (Osasuna).

However, our colleagues at TEAMtalk revealed earlier on Thursday that City could deny Madrid and Mourinho their dream signing of Rodri.

Real Madrid plan hits roadblock

City director of football Hugo Viana is understood to be making an aggressive push to tie the deep-lying playmaker down to a new long-term contract, effectively ending Madrid’s pursuit for good.

This would be a huge setback for Mourinho and Madrid as Rodri could be transformative to their fortunes. He would be an upgrade on Aurelien Tchouameni and could help to bring stability to Madrid’s chaotic dressing room.

Pep Guardiola and Luis de la Fuente have both called Rodri a ‘world-class’ player in recent years, and it is no surprise Madrid are so keen.

Mourinho’s return to Madrid is not confirmed yet, but talks have reached an advanced stage. The Portuguese icon is ready to end his spell at Benfica to take charge of Madrid once again.

Florentino Perez wants a head coach who can control their Galacticos and get the fans back on board, and he sees Mourinho as the perfect manager to achieve those goals.

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