Real Madrid players are reportedly concerned that Kylian Mbappe’s time at the club could soon be over, while a journalist has hit out at the striker for his social media activity.

Mbappe has had another devastating season in front of goal, finding the back of the net 41 times in the same amount of appearances. However, his Real Madrid career is at its lowest ebb.

Mbappe, currently recovering from a hamstring injury, infuriated Madrid fans by posting pictures of himself on holiday in Sardinia amid the team’s struggles both on and off the pitch.

There has also been criticism for the Frenchman over his attacking cohesion with Vinicius Junior, and his refusal to help the team out defensively.

Supporters have started an ‘Mbappe Out’ campaign, with a petition having been signed by over 73 million people online. However, it is hard to verify exactly how many of those signatures are actually from Madrid fans.

Madrid reporter Anton Meana has told Cadena SER – Spain’s biggest radio station – that Mbappe’s team-mates are seriously worried about his suitability.

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Discussing Mbappe and Vinicius in particular, Meana began by saying: “They don’t get on, and the team plays worse with the Frenchman in the lineup.”

Meana added: “He’s doing nothing to adapt, and he’s not making an impact. His team-mates know it. There’s no solution.”

Mbappe sparked headlines on Sunday even though he missed El Clasico through injury. The 27-year-old posted an Instagram story of him watching the game with the caption, ‘Hala Madrid’.

However, he posted the story in the 36th minute, when Madrid were already 2-0 down against Barcelona.

This prompted AS journalist Tomas Roncero to post on X (formerly Twitter): ‘Kylian is messing with all of us.’

Arbeloa provides Kylian Mbappe update

When asked if Mbappe will feature again this season, Arbeloa said after the defeat: “There are two weeks left of the season and we will have to see how he evolves from the discomfort to see if he can play or not.

“I would have liked it if he played, but he was not 100 per cent.”

Marca report that Mbappe trained successfully on Thursday and Friday, sparking hopes he might be able to feature at the Camp Nou. But Mbappe then felt discomfort in his hamstring on Saturday, during Madrid’s final pre-match training session, which saw him pull out of the squad.

It was ultimately a game to forget for Los Blancos as excellent goals from Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres saw Barca clinch their second straight LaLiga title.

Incredibly, the Mbappe row is not the only saga at the Bernabeu, as club president Florentino Perez is considering re-hiring Jose Mourinho, while Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni fought twice in training last week. Antonio Rudiger recently slapped Alvaro Carreras in training, too.

Valverde will be out for two weeks as he was sent to the hospital for stitches after falling onto a table during his second clash with Tchouameni.

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