Nico Paz will certainly return to Real Madrid and play under Jose Mourinho at Estadio Bernabeu, according to a reliable source in Spain.

Paz joined Como from Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 after making a handful of appearances for the Spanish and European giants’ first team.

The Argentina international attacking midfielder came through the Madrid youth academy and played eight times for the senior side, scoring one goal in the process.

Paz has flourished under Como manager Cesc Fabregas, scoring 19 goals and giving 17 assists in 75 appearances for the Italian club since his switch in 2024.

The great Lionel Messi plays with Paz for Argentina, and the Barcelona legend has been hugely impressed with the 21-year-old.

Paz made his debut for Argentina in October 2024, with Messi subsequently describing the former Madrid youngster’s maturity as “crazy and beyond his age”, adding that he “has an impressive head”.

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Madrid have buy-back and sell-on clauses inserted in the deal for Paz, and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported back in November 2025 that the Spanish and European powerhouse plan to bring the attacking midfielder back to Estadio Bernabeu.

Romano wrote on X at 9:26am on November 25: “Real Madrid are planning to bring back Nico Páz as their first signing for 2026 as revealed months ago.

“Understand the buy back clause is NOT valid in January and Como want to keep him until summer.

“The plan is to make the deal happen in June 2026. Nico already said YES.”

Xabi Alonso was in charge of Madrid at the time, and Alvaro Arbeloa is the manager of Los Blancos at the moment.

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Jose Mourinho is set to take over from Arbeloa as the Real Madrid manager at the end of the season.

However, Madrid’s plans regarding Paz have not changed, according to AS journalist Agustín Martín, who has claimed that the attacking will certainly be part of Mourinho’s team next season.

Nico Paz will join Real Madrid under Jose Mourinho

Martin said: “Dutchman Kees Smit has been linked with a move to Real Madrid since last season.

“He’s young (20 years old), but possesses a personality rarely seen in a player his age.

“Last week, he admitted in an interview that ‘playing in Spain would be good for him’.

“Now, pending confirmation of his inclusion in Ronald Koeman’s final Netherlands squad for the 2030 World Cup, it will be the new Real Madrid manager who decides whether or not to sign him.

“Regarding the three players currently out on loan, Nico Paz’s return is considered a certainty.

“With Victor Munoz and Jacobo Ramon, we’ll have to wait for the new manager’s decision, although Munoz has a good chance of returning.”

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