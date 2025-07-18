Real Madrid ‘not ruled out’ Vinicius Jr sale after crazy ‘€350m’ Saudi bid

Football has gone a bit silly again as Real Madrid have reportedly received a bid of €350 million for winger Vinicius Jr.

Almost a year on from the mother of all sulks as he skipped the Ballon d’Or ceremony, the Brazilian’s stock has fallen marginally after an underwhelming season but not it would seem in Saudi Arabia.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, an unnamed club from the region is set to offer the ludicrous figure in order to tempt the Brazilian away from the Bernabeu.

The figure, which would obliterate the €222 million record set by Neymar’s move to PSG, is understandably said to be tempting Madrid who have ‘not seriously ruled out the possibility of accepting the offer.’

Despite the 25-year-old being one of Madrid’s top players, there is concern over his contract length with it set to expire in June 2027 and extension talks so far have not been as straightforward as many have initially been thought.

Fichajes say then that the mega-money offer from Saudi is ‘a unique financial opportunity but also a potential strategic solution to prevent his departure without financial compensation.’

As for the player, he is said to be open to ‘a change of scenery’ and the idea of ‘the role of a key figure in an ambitious project’. Definitely not the huge amount of money he would presumably be offered to sign.

Regardless of his true motive, the offer has reportedly made Vini “pause” and his entourage have begun personal terms talks with the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the best-paid player in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr paying him a reported £3.28 million a week.

The bid has put the cat amongst the pigeons, it would seem as ‘the situation has shaken up the Real Madrid news and created uncertainty in the sporting planning of Xabi Alonso’s team.’

President Florentino Perez and the board are ‘weighing the pros and cons of an unprecedented transaction that could completely transform the summer transfer window and mark the beginning of a new era for the European champions.’

MORE ON TRANSFER NEWS ON F365

👉 Ornstein reveals that Man Utd have ‘reached £71m agreement’ for Mbeumo with ‘medical soon’

👉 Transfer rumour ranking: Arteta wants Gyokeres deal today; Milan eye Man Utd flop

👉 Liverpool star makes transfer U-turn in Reds boost as Newcastle enter race for ‘open’ striker

On the contact front, Brazilian outlet LeoDias say there is ‘tension’ over the terms with the player wanting to be the highest-paid at the club. Currently that honour belongs to Kylian Mbappe who recieves €15 million compared to Vinicius’ €10 million.

Real Madrid officials do not want to accept this request nor do they want to give the player a renewal bonus.

In the meantime, Vinicius is said to be hosting a two-day birthday party this weekend in which guests will be required to hand over their phones at the entrance.

Vinicius contributed 38 goals last season, five more than his previous season’s tally but in 19 more games.

READ NEXT: Liverpool ‘must replace’ the ‘new Van Dijk’ instead of repeating ‘huge mistake’ Klopp made