Real Madrid are reportedly ‘willing to include’ a player seen as ‘perfect’ to Liverpool in a swap deal in order to land star defender Ibrahima Konate this summer.

Real have seemed obsessed with the signing of Reds defender Konate in the last few months. They have already secured Trent Alexander-Arnold from the Anfield club this summer, but want his team-mate, too.

Konate is out of contract in a year, and Real’s usual tactic in the situation would be to land him on a free transfer then.

According to Fichajes, Real feel now is ‘the right time’ to land Konate, given there is uncertainty in their defence currently, leading them to ‘accelerate’ their plans.

As such, they are drawing up a deal which they hope Liverpool will accept. The report suggests they are ‘willing to include’ Brahim Diaz in the deal, as well as €10million (£8.7m) to land Konate.

In February 2025, a report surfaced naming Diaz as Liverpool’s No.1 target, and it described the attacker as a player ‘perfect’ for Arne Slot.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365:

👉 Romano drops Ekitike ‘here we go’ after Ornstein reveals ‘further additions’ for Liverpool

👉 Isak ‘most likely’ outcome mooted amid ‘lunacy’ of Newcastle owners ‘funding’ Liverpool signing

👉 Newcastle ‘can say no to £150m’ but Isak could ‘push for move to Liverpool’ after shock ‘green light’

It feels unlikely that Liverpool would dream of signing a player who was directly involved in 13 goals last season in one of the best teams in the world, but that there are links means that they might at least have some interest in the swap.

The fresh report suggests that Diaz could be an ‘interesting asset’ for Slot. They also state, though, that it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will accept the offer, given Konate is still a ‘key player’ in their defence.

That said, the fact he is yet to renew his contract means the move could be ‘mutually beneficial’.

Liverpool have, though, sold fellow centre-back Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen this summer, so they’d surely be reluctant to sell Konate unless they can guarantee getting a quality replacement through the door.

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘favourites’ to land £100m Crystal Palace star who’s ‘ready to wait’ for Reds over Tottenham