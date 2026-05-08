David Ornstein has provided an update on Real Madrid’s move for Benfica boss Jose Mourinho, who has reportedly set a condition to replace Alvaro Arbeloa.

It has been inevitable for a while that Arbeloa will leave Real Madrid ahead of next season, with the inexperienced boss struggling since replacing Xabi Alonso.

As shown by the mind-blowing conflict between Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni, Real Madrid have become more difficult to manage than ever, and it is easy for coaches to be eaten alive while trying to maintain control of the dressing room.

Therefore, it does somewhat make sense that they are reportedly plotting a move to bring Mourinho back to the club, with the veteran boss having the necessary authority to demand respect from Real Madrid’s players.

Real Madrid have also been linked with Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino, but a report by Ornstein at the end of last month revealed that club president Florentino Perez had picked out Mourinho as his preferred replacement for Arbeloa.

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Now, in another update for The Athletic, Ornstein has confirmed that Real Madrid have ‘held talks’ over re-appointing Mourinho, who is ‘happy’ at Benfica but ‘open the possibility’.

Ornstein added: ‘Talks are ongoing with agent Jorge Mendes working on Mourinho’s behalf, with the 63-year-old’s initial position outlined as Perez ponders his decision.

‘There is no suggestion at this stage of club-to-club negotiations between Madrid and Benfica and any agreement would require a release fee in the region of €3million (£2.6m; $3.5m) being paid. Mourinho’s contract with the Portuguese club runs until June 2027, but it has a clause allowing him to leave within 10 days of the end of their season if that sum is met.’

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Mourinho sets condition for Real Madrid return

German journalist Patrick Berger, meanwhile, claims Mourinho’s return to Real Madrid hinges on one condition.

Berger said on X: ‘José Mourinho (63/🇵🇹) is now the leading candidate for the job as Real Madrid head coach.

‘Jose Angel Sanchez is pushing hard for Mou’s return after talks with his camp earlier this week. Mourinho is keen on the move – but wants full control over sporting decisions.

‘Final call belongs to Florentino Pérez. Will he hand Mou the keys?

‘Real can trigger a €3M clause within the first 10 days after the season to release Mourinho from his Benfica contract. w/

@kerry_hau, @SkySportDE.’

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