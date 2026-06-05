Fabrizio Romano has revealed that incoming Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho loves Paris Saint-Germain duo Joao Neves and Vitinha.

Mourinho will become the new Real Madrid manager should Florentino Perez win the presidential elections this weekend.

The Portuguese was in charge of Los Blancos from 2010 until 2013 and won three major trophies, including LaLiga.

Real Madrid have already secured the services of Ibrahima Konate and Denzel Dumfries, as current president Perez plans to hand a very competitive squad to Mourinho.

Transfer guru Romano has revealed that Mourinho would love to bring Portuguese compatriots Joao Neves and Vitinha to Madrid as well.

The Italian journalist has claimed that Perez, too, fancies the two Portugal international midfielders, who have been crucial in PSG winning back-to-back Champions League trophies.

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Vitinha cost PSG €40million in transfer fees when the Parisian giants signed him from FC Porto in the summer of 2022.

Neves moved to PSG from Benfica in the summer of2024 for €60m.

While revealing Madrid’s interest in Vitinha and Neves, Romano has said that PSG have no plans to sell either player in the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid ‘love’ PSG duo Vitinha and Joao Neves

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Then important to say many of you asking why not Vitinha, why not Joao Neves?

“These are two players who absolutely, absolutely remain in Florentino Perez’s dream list.

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“These are two players that Florentino Perez loves.

“These are two Portuguese players, and Jose Mourinho as well loves them.

“So, who doesn’t love Joao Neves and Vitinha?

“But, at the moment, the understanding is that the door from Paris Saint-Germain for any exit of these players is not linked to money.

“Simply, Paris Saint-Germain don’t want to sell these players.

“Paris Saint-Germain want to go with almost the same squad, maybe Goncalo Ramos will leave, Chevalier can leave, Kang-in Lee can leave, but then adding few players, but in general, the starting XI, very similar to what they have right now.

“Also into next season, try to win the Champions League again, make something historical, three Champions Leagues in a row.

“This is the mission at Paris Saint-Germain.

“So, they will be trying this.”

Real Madrid plan €150m bid for Michael Olise

Romano made the aforementioned comments while revealing that Madrid president Perez plans to bid €150m for Bayern Munich and France international winger Michael Olise next Tuesday.

Perez said this week that he is planning to make a massive offer for one of the world’s best players next week but denied that it was for Olise.

The Madrid supremo revealed: “I’m going to make an offer to a Champions League club soon, on Tuesday, which will be the biggest payment Real Madrid would have made for a player in their history, €150m at least.

“It’s not [Jeremy] Doku and it’s not [Erling] Haaland, it’s not [Harry] Kane, it’s not [Michael] Olise…

“The €150m deal is not for a defender. It could be midfielder or forward. He is a young player. And he is not from the Premier League. He’s a total Galactic.”

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Then sources internally at Real Madrid guaranteed that Florentino was bluffing.

“Florentino didn’t want to mention the name before having a direct conversation with the club.

“Florentino didn’t want to say anything in public, not to act like the other candidate, Enrique Riquelme, 24 hours before Riquelme was presenting Erling Haaland shirt and announcing Erling Haaland as a signing for his Real Madrid potential project.

“Then the answer was very clear from father, agent, Man City all very upset and denying the story.

“Florentino didn’t want to mention any names.

“He denies about Michael Olise, but behind the scenes, the intention of Real Madrid president is to launch a record club bid, €150million for Michael Olise.”

Romano continued: “Why? Because Florentino Perez is convinced that for the system Jose Mourinho wants to use at Real Madrid, to add a player like Michael Olise, could be really, really important.

“Then Florentino believes that extra quality upfront can help to develop also with Mbappe, Vinicius and Olise, and the feeling of Florentino Perez is that Real Madrid will be the best attack in the world.

“This is what Florentino feels.

“And then Galactico, he fell in love with Michael Olise during Bayern against Real Madrid games in Champions League this season.

“Florentino, from what people close to him say, literally fell in love with the player, with the quality, with the attitude, with the quantity of quality he is bringing to the squad because we saw Olise this season doing fantastic in terms of assist, in terms of goals, always very relaxed, Florentino loves this kind of magic attitude of Michael Olise.

“And so he wants to try go all in and put €150million on the table for Michael Olise.”

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