Real Madrid: Perez’s €150m signing revealed as one of the four players he insisted it wasn’t

Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland and Michael Olise have all been linked with Real Madrid.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez’s mystery €150m signing has been revealed as Bayern Munich star Michael Olise.

Perez is currently canvassing for the votes of Real Madrid’s 95,000 registered members ahead of the presidential election on Sunday and after rival Enrique Riquelme prompted action from Manchester City’s lawyers for brandishing a Real Madrid shirt with Erling Haaland’s name on it earlier this week, Perez made a similarly bold but non-specific transfer claim of his own on Thursday evening.

First, he confirmed that Real Madrid have triggered Denzel Dumfries’ £20m release clause to sign him from Inter Milan.

“Mourinho and Konaté are coming… and now I say Dumfries. A very good right-back. But we’re going to have good players in other positions,” he said.

One such player is set to cost “at least €150m”, Perez said, before teasing which “Galactico” he was referring to like a troll delivering riddles from under a bridge.

“I’m going to make an offer to a Champions League club soon, on Tuesday, which will be the biggest payment Real Madrid would have made for a player in their history, €150m at least.

“It’s not [Jeremy] Doku and it’s not [Erling] Haaland, it’s not [Harry] Kane, it’s not [Michael] Olise…

“The €150m deal is not for a defender. It could be midfielder or forward. He is a young player. And he is not from the Premier League. He’s a total Galactic.”

But The Telegraph claim that the target is Olise, reporting that Real Madrid ‘will launch an audacious €150m (£129.8m) bid’ for the 24-year-old if Perez is re-elected as president.

The report adds:

‘In the exchanges with the media, he publicly denied that Olise was the target, suggesting it was a younger player, but Telegraph Sport understands the 27-year-old [sic] winger is exactly who he was talking about.’

It’s claimed that while there is ‘some interest’ from Madrid in PSG midfielder João Neves, ‘Olise is Perez’s priority if he wins the vote’.

READ MORE: Solving the case of Florentino Perez’s €150m mystery signing for Real Madrid

‘Unsellable’ Olise

Olise managed an astonishing 22 goals and 31 assists in all competitions for Bayern Munich this season and is under contract until 2029.

And although Jose Mourinho – who will be Madrid’s new manager if Perez remains as president – ‘had made it clear he wants Olise’ and sent the rumour mill spinning when he was seen in Berlin for German Cup final, honorary Bayern president Uli Hoeness was adamant in his response to speculation.

Hoeness said: “He can cast five eyes on Olise: he won’t get him. He remains unsellable.”