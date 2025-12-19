Perez ‘convinces’ Klopp to replace Alonso at Real Madrid and ‘promises him’ a top Liverpool target

Jurgen Klopp wants to sign Marc Guehi if he takes the job at Real Madrid.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been convinced to take over at Real Madrid when Xabi Alonso leaves, according to reports.

Klopp left Anfield at the end of the 2023/24 campaign as Arne Slot took over at Liverpool and led them to the Premier League title for the first time since 2020.

Since then, the German has found work as Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull with the company with a number of clubs, including RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg and New York Red Bulls, under their ownership.

Despite being fairly new into the role, Klopp has already been linked with a return to management with Real Madrid the latest club to be linked.

There have been rumours that former Liverpool midfielder Alonso is close to being sacked after a poor run of form, which ended with a 2-1 win over Alaves last weekend.

It is understood there has been discontent within the dressing room at Real Madrid’s tactics under Alonso and a defeat to Sevilla this weekend could reportedly spell the end for Alonso.

And further reports in Spanish website Defensa Central have claimed that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has ‘convinced’ Klopp to take over at the Bernabeu and ‘promises him two signings’.

The report adds: ‘A possibility that has been circulating, but which will not materialize in January. Klopp, through his representatives, has reportedly already informed Florentino Pérez that he will not be signing for Real Madrid now. This has been confirmed to us by sources close to the club regarding the information they have about the German coach.

‘However, Real Madrid has also reportedly been informed that he is considering a move to the club in July.’

Klopp’s arrival ‘won’t come cheap’ for Perez as he’ll demand a top salary and he’s ‘outlined at least two key changes he considers essential to improving Real Madrid’s performance’.

Long-term Liverpool target Marc Guehi is one of the names he wants as a new centre-back, while Klopp would also like a new midfielder if he’s to agree to take over.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently provided an update on Guehi’s future with Liverpool “still a solution” for the England international.

Romano said: “The truth is Liverpool are still there. The deal was almost done and it did not go through in the final minutes because of what happened with Palace.

“Liverpool is still a solution for Marc Guehi, eventually on a free in the January transfer window. I can guarantee there have already been two meetings with Bayern. Bayern could look for a centre-back in the summer transfer window and English players are very comfortable there, as we can see with Harry Kane.

“Let’s see what happens with Upamecano because Upamecano is a crucial piece of this puzzle. If he decides to extend his contract, maybe Guehi could be a different solution. If he leaves on a free then Guehi could be a serious target.”

“Then there is interest from Spain as well because Barcelona called, Real Madrid did the same but at the moment, it’s not advanced. Some rumours about Italian clubs but I’ve been told it’s impossible to make it happen for Italian clubs. For sure, Marc Guehi is leaving Palace and the attention is serious. The Bayern situation is interesting and it’s going to be crucial to see what happens with Upamecano.”

