Real Madrid: Perez confirms ‘€150m club-record offer’ for ‘Ronaldo-level Galactico’ – it’s ‘not Haaland’

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has confirmed that he will be sending a “club-record offer” of over €150m next week to sign a new “Galactico”.

Perez is currently canvassing for the votes of Real Madrid’s 95,000 registered members ahead of the election on Sunday after rival Enrique Riquelme made some very bold claims on Wednesday night.

While Perez has revealed the signing of Ibrahima Konate on a free transfer and that Jose Mourinho would return to manage the team, Riquelme appeared on popular TV show ‘El Hormiguero’ brandishing a Real Madrid shirt with Erling Haaland’s name on the back.

“Erling Haaland and Rodri will be my star signings if I become president,” Riquelme said.

“If I break my promises regarding either of these players, I’ve signed a guarantee where I’d pay 100% of membership costs for next season. Haaland has a release clause, and he wants to come to Madrid.”

A swift denial was issued in a joint statement by Haaland’s father and agent, before City rubbished the suggestion and threatened legal action against Riquelme.

A swing and a miss, you would have to say, and Perez spoke to Horizonte on Thursday to tease his own mammoth signing.

First, he confirmed that Real Madrid have triggered Denzel Dumfries’ £20m release clause to sign him from Inter Milan.

“Mourinho and Konaté are coming… and now I say Dumfries. A very good right-back. But we’re going to have good players in other positions,” he said.

READ MORE: Haaland signing for Madrid as election goes full Trump and more…

Perez’s ‘Galactico’ signing

One such player is set to cost “at least €150m”, Perez said, before teasing which “Galactico” he was referring to like a troll delivering riddles from under a bridge.

“I’m going to make an offer to a Champions League club soon, on Tuesday, which will be the biggest payment Real Madrid would have made for a player in their history, €150m at least.

“It’s not [Jeremy] Doku and it’s not [Erling] Haaland, it’s not [Harry] Kane, it’s not [Michael] Olise…

“The €150m deal is not for a defender. It could be midfielder or forward. He is a young player. And he is not from the Premier League. He’s a total Galactic.”

“But first we will talk to the club, we will not do what this man has done,” Perez added, in reference to Riquelme’s Haaland claim.

“Haaland deal? It was denied by everyone involved. Haaland’s agent, Haaland’s dad, Haaland’s club, everyone. It’s a bluff.”

On the arrival of Mourinho, Perez added: “I’m very excited, Mourinho is the man who made us competitive again, he built that spirit that let us won 6 Champions Leagues after him.

“Now we want him to bring that same competitive spirit back.”