Real Madrid formulate plan to sign ‘exceptional’ Arsenal star but Gunners have ‘no intention’ to sell

Real Madrid are continuing to track Arsenal star William Saliba and the Spanish champions have put a plan in place to lure him to La Liga, according to the latest reports.

There can be little debate that Saliba has been one of Arsenal’s best players over the last two seasons. Indeed, it was his injury that coincided with Arsenal’s dip in form back in the 2022/23 campaign.

The 23-year-old started in all 38 of Arsenal’s Premier League games last season and he’s deservedly garnered plenty of praise along the way.

Back in March, Mikel Arteta described the French international as ‘exceptional’ and right now, it’s hard to argue with that definition.

While Didier Deschamps has taken some time to be convinced of his skillset, Saliba has been a crucial player for France this summer and has started in all five of their matches at Euro 2024.

On the back of some impressive performances, the Arsenal star is now attracting interest from the likes of PSG and Real Madrid.

Earlier this week, reports in Spain claimed that Real Madrid are interested in Saliba, but the Gunners have ‘no intention’ of letting him leave at this stage.

However, it’s also thought that the ‘pressure from Real Madrid and PSG could be too great’ for Arsenal to hang onto one of their most prized assets.

In a fresh report from Give Me Sport, it’s now thought that Real Madrid could put their interest on hold for 12 months, before then trying to sign Saliba next summer.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are currently working hard to secure the signature of Lille’s Leny Yoro which could impact their chase for Saliba.

The report claims that Arsenal are ‘desperate’ to keep hold of Saliba, but the club’s hierarchy are ‘aware’ that Real Madrid have been keeping eyes on the defender since the turn of the year.

Arsenal will no doubt be pleased to learn that Real Madrid are easing their interest in Saliba for the time being, but the prospect of a move next summer cannot be ruled out.

Arteta’s side are expected the strengthen their defensive options this summer with Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori expected to be one of their first additions of the window.

The Gunners have reportedly agreed to pay Bologna €55m (£46.6m) for the player who will give Arsenal another option at the centre of defence.

