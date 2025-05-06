Real Madrid president Perez sends ‘message’ to Alonso about bid for second Liverpool star

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has sent Xabi Alonso a ‘message’ about a potential move for Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, according to reports.

The Reds are having a great season with Arne Slot guiding Liverpool to their 20th English top-flight title in his first season as the head coach.

But their success this term has attracting admiring glances from Spain at some of their players with Trent Alexander-Arnold already set to leave Anfield for Real Madrid.

The Liverpool defender announced on Monday morning that he would be leaving Anfield on a free transfer in the summer but there are rumours another Reds star could follow too.

There were reports last week claiming that Real Madrid were ‘preparing’ to make a huge offer for Liverpool midfielder Mac Allister in the summer transfer window,

Responding recently to speculation of a move to Real Madrid, Mac Allister said: “I have a lot of respect for the club and I don’t think it’s necessary to talk about other institutions.

“I read the rumours and the news reaches me, but the important thing is the present.

“As much as the club loves me, if I play badly this weekend, they will lose interest.”

And now Spanish outlet Defensa Central claims that Xabi Alonso – who is expected to take over from Carlo Ancelotti in the summer – ‘mentioned Mac Allister and Florian Wirtz’ as ‘midfielders who could give the team a boost in quality’ in the transfer window.

But in a ‘message’ to Alonso, Perez told the current Bayer Leverkusen boss that Liverpool and the German side are ‘asking for 100 million for each of them’, referring to Mac Allister and Wirtz.

Real Madrid ‘are communicating to him that it will be very difficult for Madrid to complete his transfers if his clubs don’t lower their financial demands’.

The report adds: ‘Xabi fully understands the situation, as it’s not easy to sign these types of players if they have several years left on their contracts.

‘He trusts in Real Madrid and the team he will be in charge of next season, and is confident they can compete for every trophy. Naturally, he hopes there will be some reinforcements to improve various positions, but the Madrid club is already working on that.’

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher insists “fans are obviously going to be upset” after Alexander-Arnold announced he was leaving his boyhood club.

Carragher wrote in the Daily Telegraph: “It is just how it is. Because supporters will differentiate between those perceived to be putting the club first in the ongoing fight to take on the superpower of Real Madrid, and those who were accused of thinking about their own career.”

The Liverpool legend added: “Players are loved even more when they genuinely mean it when they say they do not want to play for anyone else. If that image of the home-grown talent living the dream is an illusion, people feel let down.

“[Ryan] Giggs and [Paul] Scholes will always be adored at Man United as the ‘Class of ’92’ members who never gave any thought to leaving, while David Beckham is looked upon as someone who had a career plan and was brilliant enough to follow it.

“There is no right or wrong to that. Different players have different characteristics and ambitions. Liverpool fans did not think Alexander-Arnold saw his path in the same way as [Michael] Owen and Beckham because he said his dream was to captain the club and follow his hero [Steven] Gerrard.

“Fans are obviously going to be upset.”

