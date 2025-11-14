Real Madrid have reportedly ‘made a promise’ to Xabi Alonso to attempt to sign Florian Wirtz from Liverpool, but they’ll only go so far to attempt to land the midfielder.

Real and Liverpool were two of the huge clubs attempting to sign Wirtz in the summer. The Spanish club bowed out of the race, with the Reds paying an enormous £116million for him.

Since then, reports have continued to suggest the German has not left Real’s radar.

That he’s not doing awfully well at Liverpool could give them hope of getting Wirtz on the cheap. Indeed, after 16 games, he has three assists and no goals.

Having hit double figures for both in his final season with Bayer Leverkusen, more would have been expected.

And according to Defensa Central, Wirtz remains one of former Leverkusen boss Alonso’s top targets at Real, and though the clubs considers the move ‘virtually impossible,’ they have ‘made a promise’ to Alonso to try to get him.

They will do so only if Wirtz becomes available for a reasonable fee. Real are not willing to exceed €70-75million (£61.9-66.3m) for the German.

They are aware that a move of that price ‘sounds unrealistic’ knowing that Liverpool will be looking for a ‘generous offer’ considering what they paid, but that is the response given to Alonso.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365:

👉 Liverpool issue ‘final ultimatum’ with Reds to ‘submit bid’ for PL star in January on one condition

👉 Liverpool copying Man Utd as Wirtz and Isak are new Antony and Maguire

👉 Premier League mood rankings as Liverpool drop a full 15 places!

The boss is also said to be exploring other options as he’s seemingly resigned to the fate that Wirtz won’t be joining.

It feels unlikely that Liverpool would cut ties with Wirtz, as he’s shown glimpses of the player he was at Leverkusen.

A number of pundits have suggested he’s going to come good, with David Bentley one of the latest, as he likened the Liverpool man to Luka Modric.

He said: “He is an unbelievable player, so talented, fans and pundits have to stick by him. Yes he’s exactly the same [as Modric].

“When Modric came through the door, he was exactly the same in the way he receives the ball, scans, he knows what he is doing. He was an unbelievably technically gifted player, and both can set the tone and tempo of a football match, so you have to stick with him.”

If a sale does happen, it does not feel likely that it will be in either of the next two transfer windows.

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘prepare historic offensive’ to smash British transfer record to sign Salah replacement