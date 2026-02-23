Real Madrid propose ‘bombshell swap deal’ with Liverpool as clubs have ‘overlapping interests’

Real Madrid have proposed a potential summer swap deal to Liverpool involving Dominik Szoboszlai and Rodrygo, according to reports.

The Reds’ fortunate 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest over the weekend means they have now won five of their last six matches in all competitions as they come into better form.

Slot’s side have had a poor campaign in the Premier League with defending champions Liverpool currently sixth in the table after 27 matches.

With their title hopes over, Liverpool are now concentrating on securing a top-four finish in the Premier League and doing well in the Champions League and FA Cup.

Despite a poor season, one of their standout players has been Szoboszlai, who has been called on to play in multiple positions, including right-back.

The attacking midfielder has ten goals and six assists to his name in all competitions this term and is now attracting interest from Real Madrid.

Hungary boss Marco Rossi recently revealed that Szoboszlai has “one dream, which is to play for Real Madrid” in the future.

Rossi told Qatari outlet Winwin: “From what I have heard and what I know, and because of the very good and direct relationship I have had with Dominik since he started playing football as a child, Real Madrid was his dream.

“Dominik, ever since he started playing football, has had one dream, which is to play for Real Madrid.”

But the Liverpool midfielder’s agent, Matyas Esterhazy, said last week that Szoboszlai is “not looking outside or elsewhere” ahead of the summer transfer window.

Esterhazy told Hungary’s NB1: “It’s completely normal for the public, when Dominik is performing like this, to talk about what’s next and if there’s something higher.

“For us it’s not a topic. We are mid-season; he has a lot of work ahead of him in the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League.

“He has said many times how important this competition is for him. So at the moment to talk about what will happen in the summer in my opinion is not correct.

“Not to mention, Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world and Dominik is in a position within the team that has a lot of reserve.

“So we are not looking outside or elsewhere.”

However, Spanish website Fichajes insist that Real Madrid are proposing a ‘bombshell swap deal’ ahead of the summer that would see Rodrygo arrive at Anfield with Szoboszlai going to the Bernabeu.

It is Szoboszlai’s ‘dribbling ability, his long-range shooting, and his tactical versatility – he has even played in deeper positions when needed – make him a very attractive prospect’ for Real Madrid.

Liverpool ‘have long maintained an interest’ in Rodrygo and the Reds ‘see his signing as a strategic solution in the event of Mohamed Salah’s departure’ in the summer.

And the report adds: ‘The possibility of a swap deal isn’t far-fetched, although the operation would be complex. Szoboszlai is considered an important player for Liverpool, and his departure wouldn’t be easy from a sporting perspective.

‘On the other hand, Real Madrid won’t let Rodrygo go for free either, aware that he remains an asset with enormous potential and a bright future. Financial considerations will need to be balanced if both parties want to move forward.’

