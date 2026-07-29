PSG reach decision on hijacking Real Madrid deal for Yan Diomande – Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has said that Paris Saint-Germain have no plans to rival Real Madrid for the signing of Yan Diomande, who wants to move to Estadio Bernabeu in the summer transfer window.

The transfer guru revealed on July 26 that Real Madrid have a deal in place with Leipzig over the transfer of Diomande.

Los Blancos made a move for Diomande after PSG were in advanced talks for the Ivory Coast international winger.

PSG, who won Ligue 1 and the Champions League last season, had agreed personal terms verbally with Diomande.

However, Madrid managed to persuade the winger into changing his mind over a move to PSG, with the 19-year-old now keen on a move to Estadio Bernabeu.

Romano posted on X at 7:56pm on July 26: “BREAKING: YAN DIOMANDE TO REAL MADRID, HERE WE GO!

“Agreement closed tonight with RB Leipzig for fee over €100m for the Ivorian winger.

“Diomande will fly to Madrid this week for medical tests and contract signing until June 2031.

“DONE.”

However, L’Equipe reported this week that PSG could make a final attempt to sign Diomande.

This development comes despite PSG saying that they would not pay Leipzig’s asking price for Diomande.

Romano, though, has said that PSG have no plans to try for Diomande again, with Madrid in the clear.

PSG will not hijack Real Madrid deal for Yan Diomande

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “What I am told guys is few things.

“So, let’s clarify something on this story.

“First point, Paris Saint-Germain are completely, completely, completely out of this deal since Saturday.

“Paris Saint-Germain are aware of Real Madrid already closing a deal with Red Bull Leipzig.

“And so, Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday have left every conversations.

“Paris Saint-Germain are not working on any hijack.

“This is the message coming from Paris Saint-Germain already since Saturday.

“Paris Saint-Germain are also very upset with people close to the player.

“Paris Saint-Germain are upset for how the situation happened.

“Paris Saint-Germain are furious and unhappy with the Diomande story.

“But, for Paris Saint-Germain, the file has been closed on Saturday.

“Then, second, Real Madrid have everything in place with Red Bull Leipzig.

“There is a feeling that Red Bull Leipzig are working on their replacement before giving the green light to the player to fly.

“So, this is the only reason why we are waiting.

“But Red Bull Leipzig are working behind the scenes to get a new player first Yan Diomande is verbally agreed to become a new Real Madrid player.

“There is no doubt.

“Real Madrid are absolutely relaxed on this one.

“Real Madrid have everything ready to proceed with the Yan Diomande deal.”

Romano added on X at 2:12am on July 29: “Paris Saint-Germain are not trying to hijack Yan Diomande deal despite reports in France. PSG consider the file closed since Saturday evening.

“All parties involved are aware that Yan Diomande joins Real Madrid.”

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