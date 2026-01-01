According to reports, Real Madrid have already ‘reached a verbal agreement’ with their ‘chosen replacement’ for under-fire head coach Xabi Alonso.

The Spaniard replaced Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid in the summer and he has had a rough first few months at the Bernabeu.

Alonso took over at a difficult time as Real Madrid endured a rare trophyless campaign in 2024/25, and their struggles have carried over into this season.

It has been widely reported that the head coach has already lost favour with some players, with the former Bayer Leverkusen boss notably butting heads with Brazil international Vinicius Junior.

Alonso has also been negatively impacted by a string of poor performances, with Real Madrid four points adrift of La Liga leaders Barcelona. They are also seventh in the Champions League standings.

This has fuelled reports linking Alonso with an exit, with Fabrizio Romano revealing the “situation” ahead of Real Madrid’s games in January.

“From the club, they want to see exactly the same in Copa del Rey and in La Liga again with Sevilla. And then there is the Spanish Super Cup, considered a really crucial moment,” Romano said.

“So in these games, Xabi Alonso must give confirmation of this change in results at Real Madrid. This remains the situation.

“Xabi Alonso, for now, is safe, but the next games remain crucial to see what’s going to happen and if the results will continue to be positive.

“This is the situation. He remains under scrutiny at Real Madrid, reacting in terms of results. It was an important win, not easy against Alaves, but at the same time Real Madrid want to see the same kind of results also in the upcoming weeks.”

Now, a report in Spain claims Real Madrid have already ‘reached a verbal agreement’ for Alvaro Arbeloa, who currently managers Real Madrid Castilla, to replace Alonso, whose exit would be ‘triggered’ if they lose to Atletico Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana.

