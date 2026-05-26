According to reports, Real Madrid ‘want to take advantage’ of Chelsea’s current situation by signing Enzo Fernandez and Malo Gusto this summer.

There is expected to be significant upheaval at Real Madrid and Chelsea following their respective poor 2025/26 seasons, and they could help each other this summer.

Real Madrid are reeling after having back-to-back seasons without winning a major trophy and former boss Jose Mourinho has agreed to return to replace Alvaro Arbeloa ahead of next season.

The Spanish giants have plenty to do in this summer’s transfer window, with recent reports suggesting that they will prioritise strengthening in defence and midfield.

But Fabrizio Romano reported on Tuesday afternoon that their defensive issues have been eased by them reaching a “verbal agreement” with ex-Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger over a contract extension beyond this summer.

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Romano said on X: “BREAKING: Toni Rüdiger and Real Madrid reach verbal agreement on new contract valid until June 2027.

“Plan to sign soon also with timing for official statement to be dictated by elections process ongoing. Rüdiger has accepted Real proposal.”

Journalist Ben Jacobs later added: “Antonio Rudiger has agreed a one-year extension at Real Madrid keeping him at the club until summer 2027.”

Chelsea, meanwhile, are preparing for a season without European football and has appointed ex-Real Madrid boss Alonso to oversee a long-term rebuild.

Real Madrid keen on Chelsea double deal

Alonso will have to offload deadwood this summer and one of his missions will be to balance the books because Chelsea face issues over their immense spending in recent years.

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And a report in Spain claims Alonso has already ruled that Enzo Fernandez and Malo Gusto are ‘surplus to requirements’ at Chelsea, while it is noted that the two players cost around 125 million euros (£108m) combined this summer.

The same report claims Real Madrid ‘want to take advantage’ and have now ‘opened talks’ with Chelsea over signing the two players.

The report explains:

‘The key to everything now lies with Xabi Alonso. The manager must decide which players he considers essential and which ones can leave to rebuild Chelsea. ‘And while the coach begins his revolution in London, Real Madrid is working behind the scenes. Because at the Bernabéu, they believe this summer could be a unique opportunity to sign top-level talent at a more affordable price than usual.’

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