Real Madrid are reportedly willing to meet the demands of Manchester United and JJ Gabriel to sign the teenage sensation.

During the international break, it emerged that 16-year-old Gabriel is pursuing an exit from Man Utd to continue his development elsewhere.

This is a blow for the Red Devils because Gabriel has long been earmarked as a potential future star of world football, but it has been reported that he has been unhappy with his lack of first-team opportunities in recent months.

It has also been suggested that he would prefer to play for a European giant, especially with Man Utd declining since Sir Alex Ferguson stepped away from the dugout.

Man Utd have been trying to make Gabriel change his mind, but they have become increasingly resigned to him leaving.

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Earlier this week, it was reported that Man Utd have made a ‘new offer’ to retain Gabriel beyond the end of this season, but the same report noted that this could have purely been done to ensure they receive a better fee as compensation if he joins another Premier League club.

It has also been suggested that Gabriel has been making ‘exorbitant’ demands for his next deal, though Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have been mooted as potential next destinations.

In recent days, it has been widely reported that Real Madrid have moved to the front of the queue for his signature, and this move appears to have moved a step closer.

Real Madrid reach decision on meeting demands for JJ Gabriel

A report from Spanish outlet Bernabau Digital claims Real Madrid are the ‘favourites’ for Gabriel and have an ‘advantage’, partly because they are willing to meet demands to secure his services, with a deal to potentially get done ‘very soon’.

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The report explains:

‘The terms of his transfer have been confirmed in the last few hours, and his departure would cost around €15 million. Meanwhile, JJ Gabriel is reportedly demanding a very high salary, aiming for a seven-figure wage at his next club. ‘Real Madrid, for its part, seems prepared to offer what both the player and Manchester United are asking, as he is considered a player of the future and could be ready to join the first team very soon.’

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