Real Madrid could reportedly look to ‘launch a future offensive’ to land Kobbie Mainoo, after he was issued a warning about moving abroad of late.

Mainoo is reportedly asking for a big pay rise whether he stays at Old Trafford or goes. Indeed, currently earning £20,000 per week, it’s believed the midfielder wants £150,000 per week.

That seems much more in line with a promising star who has 60 United games under his belt.

But other clubs would surely be willing to pay Mainoo what he wants if not United. Chelsea have a long-term interest and seemingly remain keen to land the midfielder, while Real Madrid are also in the race now.

According to reports in Spain, his contract situation is seen as a potential opportunity for Real, who may look to land him in the future, though perhaps not immediately. Indeed, he’s not said to be an immediate priority, but an ‘attractive target for the future’.

That would suggest Real would be willing to pay Mainoo what he wants, and if United ‘fails to secure his continued presence’ then Los Blancos ‘could launch a future offensive’ to add him to the side.

Mainoo has recently been told to be careful when picking his next move by former Red Devil Paul Parker.

“If he moves, it would be a big change in his short career so far because he’s been at Manchester United for all his life. If he wants to go abroad and move to a big club in Europe, one that’s going to educate him on a different style of football, then he’s got to choose that club wisely. He’s got to be clever,” he said.

“At this moment in time, do I believe what’s being reported? Not really.”

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Big Weekend: Liverpool v Newcastle, Arsenal, Bruno Fernandes, Frank, Steel City Derby, Atleti v Barca

👉 Chelsea land huge Man Utd blow as Romano reveals completed hijack of £50m Amorim favourite

👉 Manchester United are officially Bruno Fernandes FC as Amorim’s hero keeps season alive

While that could go out the water if Real come calling, it’s important to note the presence of Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham in their squad, meaning opportunities could be hard to come by if each of those remain.

READ MORE: Kobbie Mainoo exit plan from Man Utd revealed after Ratcliffe ‘declares war’ with new contract policy