Real Madrid could now withdraw their attempts to sign Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of the summer, according to reports.

The Reds are having a wonderful season in the Premier League with Arne Slot’s side currently 12 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal as they face their final nine matches.

It would now take a monumental collapse for Liverpool to hand the title to the Gunners after only losing one Premier League match all season so far.

But Liverpool had a nightmare time of it last week as Paris Saint-Germain knocked them out of the Champions League in midweek, while Newcastle United beat them in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Liverpool and Slot could face some big decisions in the summer if Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah out of contract at the end of the season.

There still hasn’t been a concrete update on the trio’s futures and there seems little hope that all three will sign on, especially as Alexander-Arnold’s potential transfer to Real Madrid has been seen as almost a certainty.

However, Spanish website Todofichajes claims that Real Madrid are ‘beginning to doubt’ the potential investment in the Liverpool defender after Alexander-Arnold suffered an injury in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash against PSG.

The report adds:

‘Before this injury, Real Madrid had shown significant interest in adding Alexander-Arnold to their ranks for next season. The club had submitted a €20 million offer to Liverpool last January , although the English club valued the player between €35 and €40 million. ‘The severity of Alexander-Arnold’s injury has raised concerns at Real Madrid, which could reconsider its signing strategy. The club is looking to strengthen its right-back position, and the English player’s medical situation could influence future decisions. Madrid has suffered greatly from injuries in recent seasons, and they don’t want that to happen again.’

Todofichajes continue:

‘The player’s injury progress will be decisive for both his professional future and the aspirations of clubs interested in his services.’

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has changed his mind that all of Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk will stay and now expects at least one to leave in the summer.

Fowler said on talkSPORT: “I think it’s poor from a club the size of Liverpool, to sort of be in this position, first and foremost that’s obviously a different conversation.

“I mean, I’ve been on talkSPORT with Jim and obviously Simon before and spoke about these players. From a Liverpool fan point of view, you are mega, mega disappointed If any of them don’t sign.

“I don’t think the three of them will, if I’m being totally honest, but you know, it’s going to be one of those things with Liverpool now, and certainly after the performance yesterday from some of the players we didn’t see, I think Arne Slot knows he’s maybe going to have a big summer plan.”

Fowler had previously said: “It’s no inside information, but I do have a little theory, and I don’t know if this is far from the truth, but I think two of them have signed already for some reason, and one hasn’t, due to the simple fact that the club can’t come out and say: ‘You have signed because it makes the other one look worse.'”