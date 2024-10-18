A Spanish journalist has claimed that La Liga giants Real Madrid already “regret” signing Kylian Mbappe as they fear they have made a “big mistake”.

For several years, Mbappe had constantly been linked with Real Madrid and finally signed for them during this summer’s transfer window.

Real Madrid made several moves to sign the France international while he played for Paris Saint-Germain, but they failed to get a deal over the line.

Despite this, it always felt inevitable that Mbappe would sign for Real Madrid eventually and the move seemed inevitable after he revealed that he would not extend his PSG contract beyond the end of last season.

At the start of this year, Mbappe was heavily linked with Premier League clubs as Liverpool and Manchester City were mooted as potential destinations. However, Real Madrid were always most likely to sign him and this move was finalised in July.

The future Ballon d’Or winner was expected to be a sure-fire success at the Santiago Bernabeu, but he and Real Madrid struggled at the start of this season.

Mbappe failed to score in his opening three La Liga games as Real Madrid dropped points against Mallorca and Las Palmas.

His form did pick up before the international break, though. He has seven goals and an assist in his level appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions.

Mbappe has also had off-field issues to deal with. Earlier this week, he hit back at “fake news” after it was suggested he was involved in a suspected rape case after Swedish media reported that the alleged incident took place in the same hotel he and his entourage stayed at in central Stockholm last Thursday.

Later in the week, the Swedish judiciary confirmed it had opened an investigation, but Mbappe was not named in the statement.

Regarding matters on the pitch, journalist Romain Molina claims Real Madrid already “regrets” signing Mbappe. It is also insinuated that head coach Carlo Ancelotti was against the signing, while board members opposed Florentino Perez as he was “the only one that wanted him”.

Molina claimed: “They regret bringing him in. I guarantee that. I have spoken about it on off (the record).

“It hasn’t been at all what they were expecting. It was a whim of [Florentino] Perez. It was only Perez that wanted him.

“[Perez] has always liked the big players. He also has a filial relationship with him (Mbappe). The club are gutted, firstly with his level (of performances), which is not at all at the expected levels, in the dressing room it isn’t great, that isn’t necessarily Mbappe’s fault though.

“I think Real have made a big mistake. He didn’t have a pre-season, he played instantly, unlike (Jude) Bellingham.

“When you see how (Mbappe) is physically at 25, you can’t explain it to me. The physical drop-off that he has had at 25, I have never seen that.”