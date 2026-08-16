Real Madrid reignite interest in top Arsenal star after Mourinho green lights move

Martin Zubimendi is back on Real Madrid’s radar, with new head coach Jose Mourinho giving the green light to a move for the Arsenal midfielder, according to reports.

The 27-year-old Spain star was one of Arsenal’s marquee signings last summer when the Gunners pushed through a €65million deal to bring him in from LaLiga outfit Real Sociedad.

Zubimendi played an important role throughout his first season in north London, although his form did noticeably dip during the run-in. Indeed, he started just one of Arsenal‘s final games, with Myles Lewis-Skelly preferred in midfield, including in the Champions League final.

Now, with Bruno Guimaraes also arriving at The Emirates, there is growing concern within Zubimendi’s camp that he is no longer as central to Mikel Arteta’s plans as he had initially expected.

READ MORE: Galatasaray stance on selling goal machine Victor Osimhen to Arsenal revealed

And our friends over at TEAMtalk understand ‘discussions have taken place with Arsenal’ as the ‘player’s representatives assess the situation’ and ‘look at what options could be available away from north London’.

TT adds that Arsenal ‘would be open to Zubimendi leaving if the right proposal arrives’, with the club ‘assessing the situation rather than insisting that the midfielder is untouchable’.

That has seen Real Madrid firmly re-enter the picture.

Zubimendi has eyes on Real Madrid move

The Spanish giants have been long-term admirers of Zubimendi and had previously identified Rodri as a major target, but the Manchester City captain is now closing in on a move to Barcelona.

Mourinho wants to add greater experience and authority to the holding midfield position and the report adds that Zubimendi is a ‘player who strongly appeals to the Portuguese coach’.

Contact has now been made regarding the midfielder and Zubimendi’s camp have ‘made it clear that the Arsenal star would love the opportunity to move to Madrid’.

However, much will depend on Arsenal’s stance on an asking price and whether Real Madrid are prepared to meet the figure required to prise the midfielder away after only one season in England.

READ NEXT: Jose Mourinho snubs Real Madrid midfielder to set up Man Utd transfer

Real Madrid are also looking at Zubimendi as part of a wider midfield reshuffle.

The Spanish giants see him as an ideal addition who could help facilitate the departure of Eduardo Camavinga, with the Frenchman having been told earlier this summer that he was surplus to requirements and could leave.