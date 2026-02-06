Real Madrid ‘categorically refuse’ Arsenal ‘last-minute approach’ for Arteta ‘priority’ signing

Arsenal made a late push to sign Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Diaz made headlines last month for his last-second Panenka penalty miss in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.

His side, Morocco, went on to lose in extra time to Senegal, and the 26-year-old was forced to accept his top-scorer award after crying his eyes out.

Brahim Diaz to Arsenal: What to know

Real Madrid ‘categorically refused’ mid-season sale

Summer transfer not ruled out

A January move to Arsenal would have been very surprising, with Mikel Arteta understood to be happy with the squad he has.

Mikel Merino did suffer a serious foot injury in the final days of the winter transfer window, which sparked rumours of Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali or Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka moving to the Emirates.

However, no transfer materialised, and the Gunners should still have enough depth in Merino’s absence.

Furthermore, Arsenal spent £60million on Ebere Eze last summer and, while he has struggled to impress, it is unlikely that Arteta would sanction another big-money playmaker signing.

Arsenal’s ‘last-minute attempt’ to sign Real Madrid star in January

Nevertheless, a report from Africafoot claims Arsenal made a ‘last-minute attempt’ to sign Brahim from Real Madrid.

Arsenal’s ‘approach’ in the ‘final hours’ of the winter window was met with a ‘categorical refusal’ from Los Blancos, the report says.

Indeed, Madrid ‘left no room for negotiation’, with the club’s hierarchy viewing the 26-year-old – who has also been linked with Newcastle – as an ‘important part of its attacking rotation’.

The report stops short of ruling out a summer departure, with a new manager expected to arrive and ultimately decide the Moroccan international’s future.

Madrid clearly showed no intention of letting Brahim leave, but Arsenal reportedly viewed the forward as an ‘immediate solution’ as Arteta prepares for a busy second half of the season after reaching the last 16 of the Champions League, the Carabao Cup final and the fourth round of the FA Cup, where they face League One side Wigan Athletic.

While assessing potential late transfers, Brahim ‘quickly emerged as a priority’ for Arsenal, who were particularly impressed by his ‘versatility and ability to play in various attacking roles’.

The transfer failed to materialise, and the Premier League leaders ‘will have to explore other options to strengthen their attacking sector’.

Arsenal team news for Sunderland

Arsenal are next in action against Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday.

A win would move them nine points clear of Manchester City, who travel to Liverpool on Sunday.

Gunners boss Arteta confirmed on Friday that Jurrien Timber is fit and available this weekend, while Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Max Downman are not ready.

