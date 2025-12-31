According to reports, Real Madrid have set a ‘demand’ for Vinicius Junior after Chelsea revealed how much they are ‘willing to offer’ for the winger.

Vinicius Jr has been heavily linked with an exit from Real Madrid over the past year as his current contract is due to expire in 2027 and an extension is yet to be agreed.

This situation has been complicated by Vinicius Jr reportedly butting heads with head coach Xabi Alonso over his usage for Real Madrid this season.

This has fuelled reports linking Vinicius with several Premier League and European giants, while a move to the Saudi Pro League has also been mooted.

It has been suggested that Real Madrid could be tempted to cash in under the right circumstances, as they are running out of time to land a huge fee for Vinicius Jr.

Now, a report from an outlet in Spain claims Chelsea are ‘willing to offer’ 80 million euros plus 20 million euros in add-ons to sign Vinicius Jr next year, but Real Madrid’s response is clear.

The report claims: ‘A proposal that will hardly convince Florentino Pérez to allow the 2024 The Best winner to leave for the Premier League. Real Madrid want to make Vinícius the most expensive sale in their history.

‘If they ultimately have to let Vinícius go, the fee Real Madrid will demand from Chelsea, or any other team, will be €120 million. This would make it the most expensive sale in the club’s history, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Juventus.’

A move to Ligue Un giants and Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain is another possibility, with a report from Spanish website Fichajes claiming Real Madrid are open to negotiating with the French side.

However, it is noted that the Spanish giants ‘want a bombshell swap deal’ if they are to let Vinicius Jr join PSG, who could lose world-class midfielder Vitinha as part of the deal.

The report explains: