Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed who he is “hearing” is in line to replace Xabi Alonso if he is sacked by Real Madrid.

Alonso has been under immense pressure in recent weeks and it was reported that he could have been sacked if Real Madrid lost to Deportivo Alaves at the weekend.

Thankfully for Alonso, Real Madrid narrowly beat Alaves 2-1. This was only their third win in nine matches across all competitions.

Real Madrid are back in action against Talavera in the Copa Del Rey on Wednesday night, while they host Sevilla in their final game of 2025 at the weekend.

Ahead of these matches, Romano has revealed the current “situation” regarding Alonso, who “remains under scrutiny”.

“Real Madrid beat Alaves and Xabi Alonso, at the moment, stays as Real Madrid coach. The situation remains one to watch in the upcoming games and in the upcoming weeks, I would say,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Real Madrid won the game and that was the most important part. The reaction from the players was very clear. Rodrygo is doing well again, assist by Vinicius, goal by Mbappe, assist by Bellingham, so good messages from Real Madrid.

“But at the same time, from the club, they want to see exactly the same in Copa del Rey and in La Liga again with Sevilla. And then there is the Spanish Super Cup, considered a really crucial moment.

“So in these games, Xabi Alonso must give confirmation of this change in results at Real Madrid. This remains the situation.

“Xabi Alonso, for now, is safe, but the next games remain crucial to see what’s going to happen and if the results will continue to be positive.

“This is the situation. He remains under scrutiny at Real Madrid, reacting in terms of results. It was an important win, not easy against Alaves, but at the same time Real Madrid want to see the same kind of results also in the upcoming weeks.”

Regarding possible replacements, Romano has added that former Liverpool and Real Madrid defender Alvaro Arbeloa, who is currently a coach at the Spanish giants, could succeed Alonso.

“Many questions coming from you guys on Jurgen Klopp and on Zinedine Zidane,” Romano added.

“From what I’m hearing, eventually, if things change, the name I’m hearing is Alvaro Arbeloa, who is already at Real Madrid, as one of the options in case the Xabi Alonso chapter will be over in the next weeks.

“But I think Xabi deserves a lot of respect. He must be given the opportunity to show his skills as a coach. He just arrived a few months ago at Real Madrid.

“So let him work, let him prove his value, and then we will see. But to answer the questions on Zidane and Klopp, my information is that eventually the favourite could be Arbeloa.”