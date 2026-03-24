Romano reveals Vinicius Junior contract U-turn as Fernandez to Real Madrid claims are ‘accurate’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is now “fully committed to extending” Vinicius Junior’s contract.

The Brazil international has been in brilliant form over the last couple of matches for the Spanish giants with Vinicius scoring back-to-back braces in wins over Manchester City and Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid have not had the best season by their very high standards with Xabi Alonso sacked earlier this year and replaced by Alvaro Arbeloa.

But Vinicius has provided 17 goals and nine assists in 43 matches to help them stay competitive in all competitions, including La Liga, where they are currently four points behind leaders Barcelona.

There were rumours earlier in the season that Real Madrid could sell Vinicius in the summer transfer window, when he will have one year left on his contract.

Real Madrid were frustrated by the Brazilian’s demands to be given parity with top earner Kylian Mbappe, who has scored 38 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions this season.

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But now transfer expert Romano has revealed that Real Madrid have made a U-turn and will do everything they can to secure his signature on a long-term deal.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “On Vinicius Junior, the situation remains very clear. Florentino Perez is fully committed to extending the player’s contract and wants him to stay at Real Madrid.

“The relationship between the president and the player is excellent, and the club have already presented a contract proposal. Real Madrid are pushing strongly to reach an agreement as soon as possible.

“This is now a negotiation phase, with discussions ongoing, but the intention from the club side has always been consistent. Florentino Perez wants Vinícius Junior to remain at Real Madrid, and that position has not changed. So we will continue to follow the situation closely.”

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has been consistently linked with a move to Real Madrid ahead of the summer but Romano insists there have been “no talks”.

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Romano added: “Let me also update you on Enzo Fernandez. He has rejoined the Argentina national team and, when asked about his future, he made it clear that his full focus is on Chelsea FC and upcoming matches.

“At the moment, there is no agreement over a new contract between the player and Chelsea. If an important opportunity arises, a summer move cannot be ruled out, but Chelsea remain in control. He is under a long-term contract, is a crucial player, and the club invested significant money to sign him.

“Regarding links with Real Madrid, Enzo Fernandez has stated that there are no talks. This is accurate, as there are currently no negotiations or concrete discussions.

“Real Madrid have not yet made a final decision on which midfielder they want to sign. They are internally discussing options, which is completely normal, but no specific move has been initiated. This is why there is no contact at this stage.”

On what type of midfielder Real Madrid want in the summer, Romano contunued: “Real Madrid hasn’t yet decided what type of player they want to bring into the team, and there are certainly internal discussions taking place at Real Madrid regarding midfielders, which is perfectly normal.

“Real Madrid will be active in the midfield market, but before they say ‘Okay, let’s go for this player,’ we have to wait for Real Madrid to make their final decision.

“That’s why Enzo Fernandez currently has no contact with Real Madrid, but, for example, Vitinha declared a few weeks ago: ‘I’m not leaving PSG, period, I’m not going to Real Madrid,’ and that’s another story. Enzo Fernandez, on the other hand, says: ‘Right now I have no contact with Real Madrid,’ and therein lies a clear difference.”