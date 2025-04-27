Real Madrid star Rudiger is ‘going to get a historic ban’ for throwing ice at referee vs Barcelona

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger is facing a huge suspension for throwing ice at the referee as Real Madrid lost the Copa del Rey final 3-2 to Barcelona.

Los Blancos went behind to a Pedri effort on 28 minutes before goals from Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni turned the match on its head with 13 minutes to go.

But Ferran Torres found an equaliser for Barcelona to take the match to extra time before Jules Kounde won it on 116 minutes with a brilliant strike from outside the area.

The drama was not over there, though, as Real Madrid centre-back Rudiger attempted to confront referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

Lucas Vazquez and Vinicius Junior ran onto the pitch and aggressively threw their arms in the direction of the referee before Rudiger threw ice at the official from the touchline.

Vazquez and Rudiger both received red cards with Ferland Mendy and Jesus Vallejo attempting to calm the German centre-back down, who was trying to storm the pitch to get at the referee.

After seemingly being escorted to the dressing room, Rudiger reappeared from the tunnel and attempted to reach De Burgos Bengoetxea and his assistants, who were waiting in the centre of the pitch.

But Luis Llopis, Real Madrid’s goalkeeping coach, and goalkeeper Andriy Lunin managed to convince Rudiger it was a bad idea and the former Chelsea defender left the pitch for good.

Bellingham, who was also sent off in the closing moments for being aggressive towards the referee, accused the referee of favouring Barcelona.

As he was led away by Vazquez at half-time, Bellingham was heard telling the referee: “Make him understand, everything is going their [Barcelona’s] way, everything 50-50 goes their way.”

It was confirmed in De Burgos Bengoetxea’s reports to the Spanish Football Federation that Bellingham had been sent off for his “agressive attitude” and he also confirmed that Rudiger had thrown something towards him.

The report read: ‘In the 120th minute, player (22) Rüdiger, Antonio, was sent off for the following reason: For throwing an object from the technical area, which missed me. After being shown the red card, he had to be restrained by several members of the coaching staff, displaying an aggressive attitude.

‘In the 120th minute, player (17) Vazquez Iglesias, Lucas, was sent off for the following reason: For protesting one of our decisions, entering the field of play for several meters, making gestures of disagreement.

‘In the 999th minute, player (5) Bellingham, Jude Victor William, was sent off for the following reason: After the end of the match, he approached our position in an aggressive attitude, having to be restrained by his teammates.’

Speaking after the match, Dani Garrido, the host of Carrusel Deportivo, said: “I’m deeply saddened by Vinicius and Rudiger’s reaction. Rudiger’s attitude, especially, was deplorable.

“Lucas may have insulted, Vinicius came off like a madman, but what Rudiger did is unforgivable, and he’s going to get a historic ban.”