One of the mooted options for Vinicius Junior has been ruled out this summer, as Real Madrid try to keep him and Arsenal attempt to secure a remarkable signing.

The Brazil international has been at Real Madrid since 2018 but with every week that passes, it seems like Vinicius Jr is inching closer to a Santiago Bernabeu exit.

The 26-year-old, who joined Los Blancos when he was 18, is into the last year of his contract and despite being in lengthy negotiations with the Spanish giants, it seems he is no closer to signing an extension.

That has got the tails at Arsenal wagging, as they sense a huge opportunity to recruit the Brazil international – who is regarded as one of the world’s best wingers.

Reports have suggested the Gunners have ‘made a breakthrough‘ in their bid to bring Vinicius Jr to the Emirates, with the ‘outline of a personal deal agreed’.

READ: Vinicius Junior: Arteta responds after Arsenal ‘breakthrough’ as Real Madrid to sell on one condition – ‘very clear’

However, it is understood that both Madrid and Vinicius Jr would like to continue on with one another, but if a deal cannot be struck, Arsenal could pounce.

After winning their first Premier League title in 22 years, Mikel Arteta’s side will feel emboldened to go after one of Madrid’s key players.

And with Los Blancos set to sign winger Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig this summer, the need for Vinicius Jr may have diminished somewhat.

Vinicius Junior to leave Real Madrid this summer or not at all

Now, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, some of the reporting around Vinicius Jr has been a bit wayward. He claims that there is “almost no chance” the Brazil star runs down his contract before becoming a free agent.

Jacobs added that Madrid want to come to an accord before January, as he is more likely to slip through their fingers as other clubs are more likely to come into play.

He told talkSPORT on Sunday, “It’s being billed, I think wrongly personally according to my information, as having these three options: he could stay and leave on a free transfer, he could be sold to Arsenal, or he could renew.

“And according to people I speak to at Real Madrid, there is almost no chance that they are prepared to entertain the possibility of Vini just staying and not getting an extension.”

READ MORE: Five reasons for Vinicius Junior to join Arsenal rather than stay at Real Madrid

When it was put to him that Madrid boss Jose Mourinho has said in the press that he wants to keep the former Flamengo ace, Jacobs somewhat batted that point away.

He outlined how club president Florentino Perez will have the final say, and may even overrule Mourinho when it comes to the financial side of things.

Jacobs added, “Although he has some control in the market, Mourinho is not the one driving the Rodri deal. He is happy with Aurelien Tchouameni. If Rodri arrives, it will be [down to] Florentino Perez.

“Yan Diomande was a Jose Mourinho signing and of course he wants to keep his best players but he understands the financial reality as well.

“If Perez says we need to sell this guy because he is not renewing then arguably Jose Mourinho’s view on Vini Jr is less important.”

Jacobs also said that Diomande can play on the left and Mourinho likes Kylian Mbappe in that role, too. Plus, the Portuguese is “not against” Los Blancos signing a new No 9. Ergo, he has plenty of attacking options to cushion the blow if Vinicius Jr did leave.

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