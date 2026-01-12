Real Madrid have reportedly decided that they will part ways with head coach Xabi Alonso if there’s another ‘misstep’ after Sunday’s loss against Barcelona.

Alonso has had a very difficult start at Real Madrid, whose struggles from last season have carried over into this campaign.

Last term, former boss Carlo Ancelotti oversaw a disappointing campaign as Real Madrid lacked balance following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe and failed to win a trophy.

This problem has remained during Alonso’s reign, while the former Bayer Leverkusen boss has also clashed with several players, including Vinicius Junior.

Real Madrid are currently four points adrift of La Liga leaders Barcelona after 19 games, while they are seventh in the Champions League group phase.

The Spanish giants are still in the Copa del Rey, but they lost 3-2 to Barcelona in the final of the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday.

READ: Klopp makes ‘mandatory’ Liverpool transfer request as one of four demands to replace Alonso at Real Madrid



This defeat has fuelled fresh speculation surrounding Alonso’s future at Real Madrid, with Jurgen Klopp and Zinedine Zidane mooted as potential replacements.

Now, a report from an outlet in Spain claims ‘it’s understood that another misstep could be the final straw’ as he is ‘walking a tightrope’ and ‘any false move’ could result in his sacking.

Klopp and Zidane have been linked, but current Real Madrid Castilla boss Alvaro Arbeloa, who used to play for Liverpool, is perhaps the most likely replacement and the outlet claims he’s the ‘favourite’.

It is also noted that Arbeloa has ‘rejected offers’ from other clubs as he is ‘awaiting a call’ from Real Madrid to replace Alonso.

The report explains: ‘Arbeloa understands that his profile fits what Real Madrid is looking for: knowledge of the club, leadership, and a footballing philosophy aligned with the club’s values.

‘Furthermore, his work at the helm of Castilla is highly valued for the positive sporting results and the development of the club’s promising young players. Real Madrid appreciates his deep-rooted commitment to the club and his ability to instil high standards in the dressing room.’

READ: Liverpool ‘willing to offer’ £156m for Real Madrid midfielder as Reds look to take ‘definitive leap’ in record deal



However, it is also being reported that Alonso retains backing at Real Madrid.

Journalist Jose Felix Diaz explained why the “manager’s job is not in danger” currently.

“Despite the defeat against Barcelona, the manager’s job is not in danger. It’s a time for analysis and finding solutions to the team’s problems.”

He added: “The Super Cup and Real Madrid’s performance in it keep Xabi Alonso’s job alive. At the club, defeats don’t strengthen the team. Never, but the one in Jeddah against Flick’s Barcelona gives the former Bayer Leverkusen coach a chance to remain at the helm.

“There was no ultimatum, because, as we’ve been saying for several weeks, it’s all about the feeling, and as such, Real Madrid’s performance in the final of the first title of the season opens the door to improved performance, rather than directly pointing the finger at the coach.”