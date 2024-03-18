Real Madrid make ‘necessary sacrifice’ for Mbappe after claims Man Utd will make ‘largest offer in history’

Real Madrid are ready to sell Man Utd-linked Vinicius Junior with Kylian Mbappe set to arrive at the Bermabeu, according to reports in Spain.

It was announced earlier this year that Mbappe will definitely leave Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires in the summer after spending the last seven seasons at the club.

Kylian Mbappe in, Vinicius Junior out at Real Madrid?

Widespread reports claim that Real Madrid is sure to be his next destination although there is yet to be an official announcment that he will move to the Spanish side.

One bit of collateral from Mbappe’s transfer to Real Madrid could be Vinicius – who has been racially abused by opposition fans several times this season – with the Brazil international potentially missing out on a starting role some weeks because of the Frenchman.

And Spanish publication Nacional even go as far as saying he will be a ‘necessary sacrifice’ for the arrival of Mbappe and the club’s hierarchy will use it as an ‘excuse to fire one of Real Madrid’s stars’.

Real Madrid are ‘tired’ of Vinicius’ ill-discipline and has received a ‘clear warning’ over the amount of yellow cards he has picked up for complaining to referees this season, despite only picking up five in total all league campaign.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is ‘already beginning to consider its sale for the future’ and he ‘wants to try to improve his attitude first by recommending a personal coach to help him psychologically’.

However, Nacional insist that his recent displays are ‘an obvious sign that Vinicius is not improving’ in terms of discipline but they do give him some hope by claiming that ‘next season will be his last chance’.

It had been previously reported that new Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ‘interested’ in taking Vinicius to Old Trafford with the Red Devils ‘preparing an offer of €200m (£172m)’ for the Real Madrid winger.

That would be ‘the second most expensive signing in football history’ behind Neymar’s deal to go to PSG and ‘the largest offer in the history of Manchester United’.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also brought an update on a number of Man Utd subjects Sofyan Amrabat, Mason Greenwood and Donyell Malen all addressed.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Sofyan Amrabat hasn’t had the easiest time on loan at Manchester United this season since joining on loan from Fiorentina, and there’s now speculation about a decision already being made for the summer.

“However, my understanding is that no decision has been communicated to Amrabat or to Fiorentina so far. Still, a decision will likely come soon, and it’s possible that the Red Devils will opt not to keep the player and perhaps go in a different direction.

“Still, it’s worth remembering that Amrabat has shown real quality in recent years and performed on the biggest stage with Morocco at the World Cup. He arrived late on in August to United after almost no pre-season, so it’s not surprising he’s not been at his best. Let’s see what will happen in the coming weeks.

Romano: Man Utd ready to let Mason Greenwood leave

“Despite a meeting in recent days between Manchester United’s directors and Barcelona director Deco, we can say that Barcelona are not working on a deal to sign Mason Greenwood. There have been many rumours in Spain about that as Greenwood has been doing very well on loan at Getafe and I can confirm that Manchester United are ready to let Greenwood leave.

“Greenwood can leave if Man United receive a good proposal, but for now Barcelona have different ideas and different priorities so they are not working on the Greenwood deal. United will look for other solutions because they want to find a buyer for Greenwood.

“Finally, United have also been linked again with Donyell Malen after some interest back in January. I’m told that Malen has chances to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer, but there’s nothing in terms of talks right now with any club. Man United have a good relationship with his agents, but at the moment there are no concrete talks taking place, so let’s see if that changes as we get closer to the summer.”

