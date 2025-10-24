Real Madrid are willing to sacrifice ‘any player’, except Kylian Mbappe, to land Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz, according to reports in Spain.

Yildiz is one of the hottest properties in Serie A despite an underwhelming return of 18 goals and 15 assists in 94 games for Juventus.

Kenan Yildiz to Real Madrid: Key summary

Juventus won’t sell for under 100 million euros

Transfer could open door to Vinicius Junior or Rodrygo moving to the Premier League

Xabi Alonso reportedly desperate to sign Turkish winger

Real Madrid beat Juventus 1-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday

The 20-year-old is obviously a player who goes beyond his statistics and has time on his side to refine his final product.

Playing with better players will go a long way to helping improve that aspect of his game, and Real Madrid is undoubtedly a step up from Juventus.

Yildiz has been linked with a host of European clubs and Los Blancos boss Alonso rates him so highly that he’d be willing to sell Vinicius Junior or Rodrygo to sign him.

This is according to agent Giovanni Branchini, who told AS: “Xabi Alonso wants Yildiz at Real Madrid. Xabi is willing to let anyone go to sign him, except Mbappe. Juventus is currently asking for 100 million euros.”

Kenan Yildiz: A future Galactico? 🤔

Alonso confirmed his admiration of Yildiz ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League meeting between Madrid and the Old Lady, which the former won 1-0 at the Bernabeu.

“[Juventus] have very good players, and Yildiz is one of them,” he said. “He’s had a fantastic development. I know him. He was at Bayern Munich when I was there. Seeing his progress makes me very happy.”

Yildiz certainly has the potential to become a world-beater in the future, and there’s no bigger or better place for the best players in the world than Real Madrid.

That being said, the pressure of donning the famous all-white kit is overbearing for some. The fans’ expectations are sky-high and the fact that even world superstar Vinicius Jr isn’t safe from being sold speaks volumes.

Vinicius Jr to the Premier League is ON amid Yildiz interest 💰

Real Madrid’s reported interest in Yildiz is a big story, but a potential move for Vinicius is even bigger.

Arsenal and Manchester City-linked forward Rodrygo is the natural choice to be sold, but the prospect of his Brazil and Madrid teammate moving to the Premier League is tantalising.

Vinicius is one of the biggest superstars in football right now and a move to the Premier League wouldn’t just be magnificant for the team he’s joining, but the league as a whole.

Man City are the most realistic option for him, given his wage demands and quality, but he is the perfect signing for a Man Utd side desperate to get back to the top of the football tree.

It’s also the perfect transfer to fall completely flat on its face.

We wouldn’t say that if it were Arsenal, City, or even Liverpool he was joining, but This Is Manchester United We’re Talking About. Old Trafford is a place where amazing players go to watch their careers crumble.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s project is missing someone of Vinicius’ calibre; a household name capable of winning games on their own.

Will it happen? We would be very, very surprised. However, if interest in Yildiz is genuine, it creates a significant question mark over Vinicius’ future in Madrid.

More questions over Endrick’s Real Madrid future 👇

One player yet to get a mention is Brazilian wonderkid Endrick.

It has not quite happened for Endrick at Real Madrid and there is growing speculation that he could leave the club on loan.

Fittingly, Man Utd are one of the clubs reportedly interested in signing him, though as many as 12 clubs are in the picture.

The addition of another young forward could spell the end for Endrick at Real Madrid after making only 37 appearances for his dream club.

This season, Endrick has zero minutes played having been an unused substitute seven times. Could Man Utd rescue him if Vinicius is deemed too unrealistic?

