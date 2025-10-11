Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior reportedly ‘will be sold’ in the summer if he rejects a contract offer, with a £300million bid coming, per an insider.

Vinicius has grown into one of the most influential players in the Real team. In 332 games for the club, the Brazilian winger has scored 111 goals and provided 87 assists.

This season, he has five goals and four assists in eight LaLiga games. That’s after speculation in the summer over him moving on, though clearly he did not.

There is further speculation about Vinicius’ future now, though. Indeed, his current contract runs until 2027 and there is a suggestion that he won’t be penning a new deal.

A trusted insider X account reports if an offer of a new deal is ‘rejected’ by the winger, he ‘will be sold’ to Saudi Arabia in the summer.

Indeed, Al-Ahli are said to be in ‘direct talks’ with Real regarding Vinicius, and are to submit a £300million offer for him.

That would shatter the current world transfer record by over £100million. Indeed, Neymar’s 2017 transfer to Paris Saint-Germain cost in the region of £193million.

That was after a spell at Barcelona in which the winger had scored 105 goals and assisted another 76.

Vinicius’ numbers at Real are better than that, though he has played around 150 games more for the club than Neymar had for Barca.

In any case, money is little object to the Saudis, and if they can raise the profile of the league by bringing huge stars there, then that’s what they are going to do.

A bid for Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah was reportedly lodged at £150million, while Bruno Fernandes has also been the subject of a big offer.

No European sides would offer quite as much money for the aforementioned players, so for Vinicius, the choice is seemingly between staying at Real, or moving to Saudi.

If he is to reject a contract offer, though, he could look to run down his deal with Real and move wherever he wants.

There would surely be options, with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG all having been linked with Vinicius in recent times.

The wages on offer in Europe would not be at the same level as in Saudi, but crucially, the winger would continue to play at a high level, and after dropping back from the top two in Ballon d’Or voting to 16th, he’ll surely want to push himself back up the list.

