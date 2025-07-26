According to reports, Real Madrid are willing to accept an ‘astronomical offer’ for Brazil international Vinicius Junior on one condition.

Vinicius is one of the best footballers in the world, but his long-term future at Real Madrid is in doubt as his current contract expires in 2027.

Kylian Mbappe’s arrival has negatively impacted the 25-year-old and other Real Madrid attackers as the Spanish giants have struggled to find the right balance.

This added to Real Madrid’s woes during the 2024/25 campaign as they endured a rare trophyless season, and this has sparked a significant squad overhaul during this summer’s transfer window.

Vinicius could be a victim of this overhaul as the versatile forward is yet to pen a contract extension and is linked with a big-money move to the Saudi Pro League.

In recent months, reports have indicated that he is close to a contract extension, but Spanish outlet Cadena Ser have explained why he is yet to pen a new deal.

The report claims the delay is down to Vinicius raising his demands and submitting a ‘surprise request’ for Real Madrid to offer him the same salary as Mbappe.

Currently, Real Madrid ‘do not plan to match these demands’ and have set a clear ultimatum to Vinicius, ‘urging the player to improve his performance next season’ to ‘justify’ a significant pay rise.

Over the next months, there will be ‘talks to bridge the gap’, but the report claims Real Madrid would accept a 200 million euro (£174m) ‘offer’ from the Saudi Pro League if he does not improve.

It is also noted that his exit could fund a ‘dream’ raid on Manchester City for one of Pep Guardiola’s best players.

The report adds: