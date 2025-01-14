According to reports, Real Madrid and another European giants are eyeing a ‘shock move’ to sign Manchester City winger Savinho.

The 20-year-old was Man City‘s only summer signing as he joined the Premier League holders from Ligue Un side Troyes for around £30m.

The talented winger endured a sluggish start to the 2024/25 campaign, but he’s impressed in recent matches. He has a goal and three assists in his last two Premier League outings.

Savinho is likely to have a big future at Man City, but a report from Caught Offside claims Real Madrid are considering a ‘shock move’ to sign him ‘this month’.

‘Real Madrid are set to test the waters this January with an offer for Man City ace, Savinho, a player his club say is untouchable. ‘Sources close to CaughtOffside have indicated that both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have sent scouts to watch the player in recent weeks, during the matches against Leicester City and West Ham. ‘It’s understood that both clubs weren’t disappointed by what they saw, with Los Blancos set to make a shock move for the player this month as a result.’

‘With Kyle Walker expected to leave Man City in this window, there’s not too much likelihood that Pep Guardiola is also going to accede to Savinho’s sale aswell – unless there becomes an issue with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules coming into play. ‘Indeed, sources have also advanced that Man City have absolutely no plans at this stage to sell the young talent. ‘Club officials apparently see Savinho as ‘untouchable’ and are very happy with his development to this point, making a transfer to either Real Madrid or PSG difficult.’

Man City went through a crisis at the end of 2024 as they only won one of 13 matches in all competitions.

Pep Guardiola’s side are currently on a three-game winning run as they sit eighth in the form table and they are active in the market as they ‘close’ in in three signings.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush, RC Lens’ Abdukodir Khusanov and Palmeiras’ Vitor Reis are primed to move. It was initially suggested that the latter would link up with Man City’s squad in the summer, but Fabrizio Romano says he’ll “join immediately”.

On Tuesday morning, he said: “Vitor Reis will join Manchester City immediately, now… as revealed yesterday.”

A few hours earlier, he revealed: “Vitor Reis to Manchester City, here we go! Verbal agreement reached right now with Palmeiras on a package under €40m fee… and City want it to be an IMMEDIATE transfer!

“Vitor Reis, set for medical and contract signing as soon as clubs will check all documents.”

Interestingly, Guardiola has admitted that they made a mistake not making more summer signings, while he has refused to rule out James McAtee’s exit this month.

He said: “I always said in the summer time – the club thought about doing it – and I said: ‘No, I don’t want to make any signings,'” Guardiola said.

“I rely on the team and I want to stay with them. Just Savio came, Gundo back – I wasn’t expecting that at the end – but he came back and just Savio came.

“And I said, because I rely a lot with these guys and I thought still I can do it again, do it again with those guys and do it. But after the injuries, wow, maybe we should have done it.”

He added: “Kyle [Walker] is our player right now, so that’s all. What’s going to happen, I don’t know. I would love to say categorically yes [McAtee will stay] but I don’t know. I would love him to stay here.

“I was the one to say, I want Macca here. He didn’t play much minutes so far, but I was the one who said I want James here with us.”