Real Madrid have been told to solve a defensive problem for the next ten years by signing William Saliba from Arsenal over the next two transfer windows.

The Gunners have taken a dip in recent weeks with Mikel Arteta’s side only picking up two points in their last four Premier League matches.

That has seen Arsenal drop down to fourth in the Premier League table, below Chelsea, with the Gunners now nine points adrift of leaders Liverpool and four behind defending champions Manchester City.

Their poor run of form initially coincided with Saliba being sent off for the first time in his Premier League career on the road at Bournemouth.

In their last four league matches, Arsenal lost that match against the Cherries 2-0, drew 2-2 against Premier League leaders Liverpool, were defeated 1-0 at Newcastle and were held to a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Sunday.

Saliba has built a brilliant partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes with the duo forming one of, if not the best, central defensive pairing in the Premier League last term.

And now Real Madrid have been told to spend big on Saliba with both Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal set to miss the rest of the season through injury.

Al-Nassr centre-back Aymeric Laporte has been linked with a move to Real Madrid as they consider January options with the former Manchester City star making it clear he wants to return to Europe.

But former Athletic Bilbao sporting director Rafael Alkorta thinks Real Madrid should wait until the summer and push through a move for Arsenal star Saliba.

Alkorta told Cadena SER: “I wouldn’t sign in January, I would wait and consider Aymeric Laporte as an option.

“Maybe you have to spend €80 million (£66.5m) on a guy like Saliba who will give you 10 more years of service. Real Madrid rarely make mistakes in that regard.”

When asked about interest from Real Madrid, Laporte said earlier this week: “I’m not very aware of it. I’ve only read the same thing as you, so there’s no problem.

“Obviously, teams like Real Madrid are not looked down upon.”

It comes after reports in Spain claimed earlier this month that French giants Paris Saint-Germain have made a €95m (£80m) ‘offer’ to Arsenal for Saliba.

The report said at the time that, espite the offer, ‘it won’t be easy for PSG to pull off such a move’ as Arsenal know ‘that Saliba is a key piece for Arteta’s project.