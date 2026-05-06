Florentino Perez is pushing for Jose Mourinho to become new manager at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have decided that Enzo Fernandez is the midfielder they want in the summer as they look to do a deal with Chelsea, according to reports.

Los Blancos have had a turbulent season with former head coach Xabi Alonso sacked in January after Real Madrid lost to arch-rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup.

The Spanish giants immediately appointed Alvaro Arbeloa as his successor but it wasn’t made clear if the former defender was the new permanent boss or an interim until the end of the season.

Either way, it now looks certain that Arbeloa will be replaced in the summer – with Real Madrid trailing La Liga leaders Barcelona by 11 points – and president Florentino Perez is pushing for Jose Mourinho to take over.

Chelsea midfielder Fernandez has previously been mooted as one of the signings Jurgen Klopp wants to make as soon as he arrives at the end of the season, although there are doubts whether he will now take over.

And now the latest reports in Spain claim that Real Madrid ‘already know’ they will spend their first €120m on the signing of Fernandez, who is branded a the ‘best player in the world’.

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It is undesrstood that Real Madrid have ‘already begun making moves in the summer transfer market with a clear objective: to reinforce its midfield with a top-level player’.

Chelsea star ‘now within striking distance’ for Real Madrid

Fernandez is ‘now within striking distance’ for Real Madrid and the Argentina international ‘wouldn’t be opposed to a change of scenery’ this summer, especially to the Bernabeu.

The report adds: ‘The reality is that Enzo’s arrival would represent a complete change of strategy at Real Madrid. The Argentine is considered one of the best midfielders in the world, with the ability to organize, win back possession, and lead the game from the centre of the pitch. His profile fits perfectly with what this club needs to return to the top.

‘Therefore, if Real Madrid decides to proceed with this operation, Rodri’s name would be definitively ruled out. Enzo Fernandez is not only an alternative, but a top-level signing who could usher in a new era for the team’s midfield. The transfer market will dictate the outcome, but the stage is set.’

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Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha thinks Fernandez is a “no-brainer” signing for the Red Devils this summer if he is available.

Saha told Betinia: “I don’t think Enzo Fernandez has the same style as Bruno Fernandes, but he could still fit into that midfield.

“He has the calmness on the ball, the intelligence, and the ability to open up play. He’s not exactly the same as a holding midfielder like Caicedo, but he has aggression and quality.

“It would be a no-brainer, but if he is available, it’s definitely something Manchester United should consider.”

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