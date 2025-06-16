According to reports, Real Madrid have received a ‘staggering offer’ for Arsenal target Rodrygo Goes, who is ‘unhappy’ at the La Liga giants.

While Arsenal’s main priority is to sign a striker and most of their budget is likely to go on signing a new forward, but they also require reinforcements in other areas.

The Gunners are yet to make a summer signing, but it has been widely reported that they are closing in on Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and Real Sociedad defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Another requirement for Mikel Arteta‘s side is to sign a winger as they need an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli after he was criticised for his sub-par performances during the 2024/25 campaign.

Arsenal have become overly reliant on Bukayo Saka and they need to sign an elite left-winger to take some pressure off the England international.

Rodrygo has been mentioned as an alternative to Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams and earlier this month, Fabrizio Romano claimed the Real Madrid star is “Arsenal’s dream target”.

“On Rodrygo Goes, what I can tell you is that he posted ‘Happy’ [on his social media], and there’s one more message from Rodrygo, because Rodrygo never asked Real Madrid to leave the club these weeks or these days,” Romano said.

“So there is interest from Arsenal. He’s a dream target for Arsenal, but it’s not even a negotiation at this point, because the only way to make it happen as a negotiation is for Rodrygo to tell Real Madrid, okay, I want to leave the club. And Rodrygo hasn’t done that so far.

“So Rodrygo’s intention remains to do his best for Xabi Alonso, to work at his best level and to see a message with ‘Happy’ is quite an important development in this Rodrygo story.”

Rodrygo was negatively impacted by Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid as he slipped in the pecking order during the 2024/25 campaign.

Despite this, Rodrgyo remains a top-tier talent and a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Arsenal face being hijacked in the race to sign the Brazil international. This comes as Real Madrid have received a 130 million euro [£110m] ‘offer’ from the Saudi Pro League, with ‘Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal putting in a multi-million-dollar offer to sign the 24-year-old’.

