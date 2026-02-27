Real Madrid star Federico Valverde reportedly has a £114m ‘offer on the table’ from Manchester United and would ‘accept’ on one condition.

Strap yourselves in for some transfer nonsense courtesy of the not-so-reputable Spanish media, folks…

The Spanish press likes everyone to think that everything is on fire at Real Madrid and that several valuable assets are in line for a move to Big Six clubs, but this is not quite the reality.

Real Madrid have had a really difficult 18 months as they failed to win a trophy last season and Xabi Alonso was sacked at the start of this year, with it widely speculated that there are bad eggs in the dressing room, making the club difficult to control.

This is likely true to a certain extent, but the Spanish media have sponged off this topic for all its worth, with fantasy transfers involving pricey Real Madrid assets and Premier League clubs dreamed up to make noise.

Speaking of which, a new report in Spain claims Man Utd have put an ‘offer on the table’ for Valverde worth 130 million euros (£114m).

The Red Devils have likely been dragged into the conversation about Valverde’s future because it is common knowledge that the Premier League giants are in the market for at least one new midfielder heading into the summer.

But this does not mean that they are signing Valverde, with moves for Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and/or Elliot Anderson far more plausible.

Still, the report in Spain says Valverde is ‘waiting for Jude Bellingham’s return’ from injury before deciding whether to ‘accept’ a move to Man Utd, with it noted that the England international is the ‘deciding factor’ as he ‘holds the key’ to this deal.

This is because Valverde is said to be tired of being used as a makeshift right-back and will ‘take action’ if Bellingham’s return sees him moved from midfield to full-back again.

The report adds: