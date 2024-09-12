According to a report in Spain, Real Madrid summer signing Endrick is ‘bitter’ as he’s playing second fiddle to France international Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid were active in the transfer market in the summer as they signed Mbappe and Endrick.

Mbappe joined the La Liga giants on a free transfer after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expired, while they landed Endrick for an initial fee of £29m after striking a deal with Palmeiras.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have struggled at the start of this campaign as they have two wins and two draws in La Liga. Mbappe has been an integral player as he’s scored three goals in his five appearances.

His exit from PSG was ugly and on Wednesday it was claimed that Mbappe failed to obtain an order forcing his former club to pay him 55million euros (£46.5million) in what he claims are unpaid wages and bonuses.

However, there was another twist on Thursday. A report in the Association Press claims ‘Ligue Un’s legal commission has ordered PSG to pay Mbappe the 55 million euros ($61 million) in unpaid wages that he claims he’s entitled to’. The report added.

‘The league confirmed the decision to The Associated Press without more details, a day after the France superstar rejected a mediation offer by the commission in his dispute with his former club. ‘PSG officials and Mbappé’s representatives met in Paris on Wednesday after Mbappé asked the commission to get involved. Mbappé joined Real Madrid this summer on a free transfer. ‘After the meeting, Mbappé’s representatives told the AP that the France striker had asked the commission to take note of the non-payment of three months’ salary and the last third of a loyalty bonus. ‘PSG does not intend to pay and announced that it will take further legal action.’

The report reveals PSG recognise this situation “must now be contested in another legal forum”.

The club said: “In light of the limitations of the commission’s legal scope to take a complete decision on this matter, the matter must now be contested in another legal forum, to which Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to present all the facts over the coming months and year,

Mbappe appears to have settled in better at Real Madrid than Endrick, who has only been on the pitch for nine minutes in La Liga this season.

A report in Spain claims Endrick is ‘bitter about his lack of minutes’ this season and went ‘unnoticed’ during the international break as he struggled to make an impact for Brazil.

It is claimed that his limited role at Real Madrid is ‘penalising him’, but he is also ‘aware of his role in the team’.