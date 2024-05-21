Real Madrid and Germany midfielder Toni Kroos has announced he will retire after Euro 2024 and Lucas Vazquez is not a happy bunny.

Kroos’ final match for Real Madrid will be at Wembley in the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1.

His boots will not be hung up after that match after he made the decision to represent Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany at this summer’s European Championships.

As the host country, Germany are fancied to go far and kick off the tournament against Scotland on June 14.

When his side’s campaign finishes, Kroos will retire, he confirmed on Tuesday.

MORE ON REAL MADRID FROM F365

👉 Stupid transfer conditions that ended up biting Liverpool, Real Madrid et al in the bum

👉 How Vinicius Jnr can go from overgrown teenager to Ballon d’Or winner

“July 17th, 2014 – the day of my presentation at Real Madrid, the day that changed my life. My life as a footballer – but especially as a person. It was the start of a new chapter at the biggest club in the world. After 10 years, at the end of the season this chapter comes to an end.

“At the same time this decision means that my career as an active footballer will end this summer after the Euro championship. As I have always said: Real Madrid is and will be my last club. I am happy and proud, that in my mind I found the right timing for my decision and that I could choose it by my own. My ambition was always to finish my career at the peak of my performance level.”

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez added in a club statement: “Toni Kroos is one of the greatest players in the history of Real Madrid and this club is and will always be his home.”

The news of Kroos’ retirement came as a shock to many as there is no doubt he could easily play at the top level for another two years, at the very least.

The 34-year-old has played 46 times this season, scoring once and providing nine assists. 33 of those appearances came as a starter.

His retirement has not gone down well with many, with Real Madrid team-mate saying what a lot of the club’s supporters have been thinking.

Kroos posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday afternoon following the announcement: ‘I’m trending at least?’.

And his Los Blancos team-mate Lucas Vazquez quoted his post with a very simple, ‘fuck you’, with four middle finger emojis.

Fair enough, Lucas. Fair enough.

More: Real Madrid | Who will win the Ballon d’Or?