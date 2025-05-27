Real Madrid star Rodrygo is reportedly now ‘concerned’ about his future at the club, with a number of top clubs on ‘alert’ including Arsenal, who have formed the strongest connection.

The Gunners’ interest in Rodrygo has been evident for a while. Indeed, he looks like the sort of player who could elevate them to winning trophies, rather than just coming close, like they did this season when finishing second in the Premier League and reaching the Champions League semi-finals.

It seems Arsenal’s desire to sign Rodrygo might see them act, as it was recently reported they are “seriously considering” the signing of the Real man. They are said to be considering all options to potentially land the winger.

And they might get the chance to do so, with TBRFootball reporting Rodrygo is ‘growing concerned’ about his future. The Brazilian is aware that fellow Real winger Vinicius Junior is closing in on a new deal, while Arda Guler is seen as a personal favourite of new manager Xabi Alonso.

It was recently reported that Rodrygo would only decide to leave ‘if Xabi tells him he could lose his prominence’.

Indeed, in that situation, the winger would ‘consider listening to the flood of offers’ that are reaching his people from England, with Arsenal named as the most interested side.

The decisions which could be made on Rodrygo’s team-mates could show him that his prominence is indeed going to be lost.

And TBRFootball reiterates that Arsenal have the strongest connection for him, and they are keen to press on with an interest in a player that they love.

They don’t want to become embroiled in a long transfer saga, but are very keen on landing Rodrygo. They are currently ‘alerted’ to the Real star’s situation, along with other big English clubs.

If it becomes clear that he’d be open to a move, the Gunners look likely to pounce, though that could all come crumbling down if the player signs a new contract.

Football Espana states Real are looking to extend his deal until 2030. But it seems unlikely that he’ll sign that unless he is given assurances that there will be a lot of game time for him, knowing that elsewhere he could play more often.

The report states the offer signals how important Rodrygo is in their long-term plans, but he’ll surely want to be told that in words, rather than just with a gesture that helps the club keep him but doesn’t guarantee a role.

