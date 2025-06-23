A Pachuca star has hit back at Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger, who claims he was racially abused during Sunday’s Club World Cup match.

Real Madrid had their second Club World Cup group game on Sunday after drawing their opener 1-1 against Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Xabi Alonso‘s side earned their first victory in the tournament, beating Mexican outfit Pachuca 3-1, despite being down to ten men since Raul Asencio was sent off in the first ten minutes.

Goals from Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler fired Real Madrid ahead at the break before Federico Valverde put the game to bed with their third with 20 minutes to go. Pachuca had 25 shots and got a consolation in the latter stages as Elias Montiel found the net.

Before Asencio’s red card, there was another flashpoint as Ramon Abatti signalled the activation of the anti-racism protocol after a foul on former Chelsea star Rudiger.

At the time, it was unclear whether Rudiger heard abuse from an opposing player or the stands, but Alonso confirmed after the match that FIFA is “investigating”.

“That’s what Rüdiger said, and we believe him,” Alonso responded when asked whether the centre-back received racial abuse against Pachuca.

“It is important to have zero tolerance in these kinds of situations. Fifa now is investigating. That’s all I can say.”

It has since emerged that Pachuca captain Gustavo Cabral was the alleged abusor of Rudiger, but the Argentinian has denied the Real Madrid star’s claims.

“It was an argument,” Cabral said.

“The referee signalled racism, but nothing happened. It’s a word we use a lot in Argentina: ‘sh*tty coward’.

“I kept telling him the same thing. If you want to look up the word, in the image you’ll see that I’m constantly telling him ‘f*cking coward, get up’.”

Cabral also said that he would “see” Rudiger “outside” and they “argued in the tunnel, but it didn’t go further”.

Asencio has also been criticised, with Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois hitting out at his teammate for making the “same mistake twice” as he denied Pachuca a goalscoring opportunity for his red card.

“It’s two games and the same mistake twice, which may be very minor, but we have to be smarter and not make that mistake,” Courtois said.

Still, the ex-Chelsea goalkeeper did also back the young defender, adding: “He knows it, and there’s no problem. We’re going to fight for him and win without him, and when he comes back, we’ll keep winning.”