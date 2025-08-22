According to reports, Liverpool have ‘burst onto the scene’ to challenge Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in the race to sign Real Madrid star Rodrygo.

Liverpool have made a statement in this transfer window, investing around £290m on signings as this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe.

Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong are among Liverpool‘s most notable additions, but they remain in the market for at least one more signing before this window closes.

The Reds still have money to spend as they have offloaded Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Jarell Quansah to raise funds, while it has been reported that Harvey Elliott could be the next to move elsewhere.

If Liverpool are to strengthen, they have a couple of priorities in mind as they look for a new centre-back and striker amid interest in Marc Guehi and Alexander Isak.

READ: Three Alexander Isak ‘bombshells’ amid Arne Slot ‘green light’



It has also been suggested that the Reds could strengthen in wide areas after letting Diaz join Bayern Munich, with Rodrygo mooted as a possible addition.

The Real Madrid star has been heavily linked with an exit and move to the Premier League throughout this summer as he has dropped in the pecking order following Kylian Mbappe’s move to the Spanish giants.

The appointment of new head coach Xabi Alonso has not changed his position at Real Madrid, with the winger an unused substitute in last weekend’s 1-0 win against Osasuna.

While Liverpool and Man City remain linked with Rodrygo, a recent report claimed Spurs have had a loan offer ‘accepted’, with ‘the only doubt whether or not a purchase clause is included’ in the deal.

However, you have to feel that Rodrygo would choose Liverpool or Man City if they stepped up their interest and Spanish outlet Fichajes claims the Reds have ‘burst onto the scene’ to ‘enter the bidding’ for the talented winger.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool ‘some distance from transfer genius’ if they spend £150m on ‘d***head’

👉 Liverpool set to ‘trigger new Alexander Isak offer’ amid ‘internal belief’ on ‘£5m’ Newcastle ‘promise’

👉 Liverpool: Howe claims Isak saga is ‘coming to an end quickly’ as he reveals his clear ‘preference’



The report adds:

‘Arne Slot’s project includes an ambitious attacking front line. The idea is to combine Florian Wirtz as a central midfielder, Mohamed Salah on the right, Rodrygo Goes on the left, and Hugo Ekitike as a key player. ‘The Dutch coach gave his approval and the English club sees Rodrygo as a reliable replacement for Luis Díaz , who left Anfield to sign for Bayern Munich.’

Football Insider, meanwhile, claims Rodrygo’s representatives have ‘jetted into the UK as they look to finalise a move to the Premier League.