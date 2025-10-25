According to reports, Real Madrid’s dressing room are ‘fed up’ with FC Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, who needs to be ‘put in his place’.

On Sunday afternoon, Real Madrid host arch-rivals Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the 2025/26 campaign.

Last season, Barcelona had a clear advantage over Real Madrid as they won all four competitive meetings against their fellow Spanish giants, who endured a dire season under Carlo Ancelotti as they lacked balance following Kylian Mbappe’s arrival.

However, Real Madrid have been stronger at the start of this campaign as they have won seven of their eight La Liga matches to sit top of the table.

Barcelona are currently two points adrift of Real Madrid in the table, but they will move ahead of Xabi Alonso’s side with a win this weekend.

Ahead of this match, Barcelona standout Yamal has sparked a response from Real Madrid by claiming that they “steal and complain”.

A report from Spanish outlet Marca claims Real Madrid’s players are ‘fed up’ with Yamal, whose comments ahead of Sunday’s match have sparked ‘great unrest’.

The same outlet claims Barcelona must send a message to Yamal. They said: ‘Yamal’s comments are very serious. Barcelona must give him a warning — publicly or privately — but they can’t just turn a blind eye’.

It is worth noting that Marca is a Real Madrid outlet, so it’s safe to say that their comments are biased.

The same can be said for El Chiringuito, who has childishly hit out at Yamal over his ‘scandalous words’ as ‘he thinks he’s the king of football and barely reaches Cristiano Ronaldo’s level’.

Defensa Central, meanwhile, have said that ‘it’s time to put Yamal back in his place’ as he ‘talks too much’.

Unlike Yamal, Barcelona centre-back has spoken positively about Real Madrid and star player Vinicius Junior.

The Uruguay international has explained why he thinks Vinicius “brings out the best in you”.

“Vinicius is a truly spectacular player,” Araujo said.

“Every game with him is a test. Whenever we played each other, he was very professional. He brings out the best in you. The greats do that. He brings out the best in everyone in those duels.

“It requires the highest level of skill from you. Only high-level players can unlock the opponent’s potential in such duels.

“I love players like Vinicius. Bold, confrontational. He is always active on the field, always thinking about victory. I don’t pay attention to what he says off the pitch. What matters is what he does on the pitch.”