Real Madrid are ready to take advantage of Cristian Romero’s desire to leave Tottenham Hotspur with a ‘stratospheric offer’, according to reports.

Romero has been one of Tottenham’s standout players since joining the club from Atalanta in August 2021, but he is reportedly disappointed by the lack of progress in the Premier League.

Thomas Frank replaced Europa League-winning boss Ange Postecoglou in the summer after a 17th-place finish last season, but Spurs currently sit 14th after 21 games this campaign and were knocked out of the FA Cup by Aston Villa on Saturday.

Will Cristian Romero leave Spurs?

Romero to push for exit if Spurs don’t improve or show more ambition

World Cup winner pleased with Frank and his coaching staff, but not the ownership

Real Madrid willing to pay £70m, according to reports

On paper, Spurs’ squad should have them competing for a Champions League place. But on the pitch, they look incoherent, unadventurous, and like a bottom-half team.

Supporters are fed up with head coach Frank after half a season in the job, and some players also appear frustrated, with Romero one of several linked with a summer exit.

Romero spoke out against the club’s ownership after Wednesday’s 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth, who had been winless in 11 beforehand.

In a clear attack on the hierarchy, Romero wrote on Instagram: “At times like this, it should be other people coming out to speak, but they don’t – as has been happening for several years now.

“They only show up when things are going well, to tell a few lies.”

Spurs are a complete and utter shambles right now, and Frank will surely lose his job as a result.

Real Madrid ‘prepare stratospheric offer’ for Spurs star

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Real Madrid are keen on signing the Spurs captain, who has ‘asked to leave due to problems with the management’.

The club’s ‘lack of ambition’ has prompted Romero to ‘demand massive investment in world-class reinforcements in the next transfer window’.

If that demand is not met and Spurs fail to show the ambition to ‘win the Premier League’, Romero will ‘formally submit a transfer request before June’, believing he deserves a move to a European giant.

Despite the relentless pressure on Frank, the Argentine international reportedly believes the coaching staff is doing an ‘impeccable job’, but needs backing with new signings.

With this in mind, Real Madrid are ‘monitoring’ Romero’s ‘every move’.

Indeed, the La Liga giants are ‘preparing a stratospheric offer’ and would be willing to pay up to €80million (£69.4m).

Xabi Alonso has ‘approved’ the transfer, believing Romero is ‘the prototype of the modern centre-back his system needs’.

Cristian Romero won 21 duels against Bournemouth in GW21, the most by a player in a Premier League game this season. It’s the most duels won in a PL game for Tottenham across the last 10 seasons. 🤺 pic.twitter.com/ncDGxUeTwJ — Squawka (@Squawka) January 9, 2026

Real Madrid’s centre-back pursuit

Madrid are in the market for a centre-back, with Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba expected to leave when their contracts expire at the end of the season.

They have been linked with several soon-to-be free agents, but a big-money signing is not ruled out.

Alonso’s side have also been strongly linked with Romero’s centre-back partner Micky van de Ven and were previously very keen on Arsenal’s William Saliba before he signed a new contract.

Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano and Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi have both entered the final six months of their respective deals, and Los Blancos are very keen on both.

Guehi is expected to leave Palace in 2026, whether on a free in the summer or for around £40m in January. Meanwhile, Upamecano is expected to sign a new contract at Bayern.

